Growing profile

By Jeff Green

Memorial’s reputation as a national and international post-secondary leader is further bolstered by new data released on Sept. 26.

According to the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2019, Memorial places 19th out of 27 institutions that it ranked within Canada and among the top 501-600 post-secondary institutions in the world. This year, a total of 1,258 institutions were included in the listings, which are considered one of the most respected rankings in the world.

Memorial’s global placement in this ranking has held steady for the fourth year in a row.

“As Newfoundland and Labrador’s university, Memorial is recognized worldwide as a top-tier post-secondary institution dedicated to creativity, innovation and excellence in teaching and learning, research, scholarship and public engagement,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“We are committed to growing our international profile and these rankings emphasize that, especially in the attraction of international students and staff and in research collaborations. This recognition by Times Higher Education further solidifies Memorial’s well-earned reputation.”

Metric specifics

Specifically, Memorial’s strongest performance is in the International Outlook category. International Outlook considers the percentage of international staff, international co-authorship of published papers and percentage of international students.

Memorial also performed strongly in the Industry Income category, which includes the amount of industry income compared to the number of academic staff; and in the Citation Impact category.

Full details of Memorial’s rankings are available online.

According to the THE, “Canada is home to some of the world’s top universities,” and “can also provide cheaper study options, simpler application processes and more opportunities for permanent residency.” Memorial’s tuition is among the lowest in the country.

THE World University Rankings were first published 15 years ago. There are roughly 24,000 universities in the world, including 100 in Canada.