By David Sorensen

President Gary Kachanoski has lauded a federal/provincial announcement of the $325-million Atlantic Fisheries Investment Fund.

Judy Foote, minister, Public Services and Procurement, was at the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources on the Marine Institute campus of Memorial University for the announcement March 10, along with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Steve Crocker, minister, Fisheries and Land Resources.

Dominic LeBlanc, minister, Fisheries, was in Halifax, N.S., with the regional announcement, which will benefit the four Atlantic Provinces.

Under the Atlantic Growth Strategy, the Government of Canada and the Atlantic provinces are collaborating to grow the region’s economy, including resource-based sectors, and build a vibrant future for Atlantic Canada.

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is a key component of this initiative, aimed at stimulating innovation, with a focus on growing opportunities and increasing their value to meet market demands for sustainably sourced, high quality fish and seafood products.

Collaborating with industry stakeholders

“This announcement is wonderful news and will support fisheries innovation and science across the four Atlantic Provinces,” said Dr. Kachanoski.

“Both the federal and provincial governments have always been our most supportive partners in developing and investing in the robust innovation happening at Memorial University. This announcement is further evidence of the incredible support of both levels of government for the ground-breaking research, scholarship and creative activity of our faculty, staff and students.

“This is especially true at our Fisheries and Marine Institute where we collaborate with industry stakeholders to improve sustainability and capitalize on growth opportunities.”