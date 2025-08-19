Have courage, will travel

Research

By Jennifer Buxton

One of the tattoo photos in the Inked Agency exhibit.

A powerful Grenfell Campus exhibit exploring healing, resilience and self-expression through body art has made its way to Atlantic Canada via an atypical mode of transit.

The mobile exhibit, Inked Agency: The Role of Tattoos in Response to Breast Cancer, travelled to Nova Scotia for the Race on the River Dragon Boat Festival in New Glasgow and to Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax recently.

It’s the work of Drs. Sonya Corbin Dwyer and Jennifer Buckle, psychology professors in the School of Arts and Social Science.

At the heart of Inked Agency are women who, after a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, chose to reclaim their bodies and identities through tattoos.

The photographs of the tattoos — bold, intimate and deeply personal — are paired with the women’s quotes, reflecting how the body art became symbols of agency, survival and transformation.

They say that after the loss of control that accompanied their breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, the process of choosing and designing a tattoo was marked by creative expression, healing and commemoration of all aspects of the experience.

“I believe in the power of storytelling as a research method,” said project participant Kim about the research. “But also, I hope that other women will read your work and see your work. And if it makes them a little bit easier in their mind around breast cancer, making decisions about things that are really important, to me that would be my reward, to be able to help other women.”

Research on the move

Inked Agency was first shown at the CB Nuit Art Festival at Night in Corner Brook in September 2024.

In October 2024, it appeared at CIBC Run for the Cure in St. John’s and in March 2025 it was selected for Picture Us: Research at Memorial, an exhibition celebrating Memorial University’s centennial.

Bringing Inked Agency to New Glasgow and Halifax marks the project’s first appearance outside Newfoundland and Labrador.

Connection and dialogue

The mobile exhibit is displayed on the outside of a 6-by-12-foot enclosed utility trailer and, instead of traditional framed photos, vinyl-printed panels integrate photographs, participants’ quotes with the study details.

The reimagined travelling gallery space also includes Canadian Cancer Society public health information that focuses on breast health and provides screening guidelines for women, two-spirit, transgender and non-binary people, emphasizing the exhibit’s commitment to inclusive, community-centred education.

An interactive bulletin board invites visitors to reflect, respond and share their perspectives, building a sense of connection and dialogue around cancer, agency and art.

“Taking the research results into communities provided rich opportunities for important conversations with those who came to see it,” said Dr. Buckle. “On sidewalks and grassy fields and parking lots, we talked with people about health, resilience, agency and the role of art in healing. It was such a rewarding way to share our research with others.”

Some of the notes shared on the reflection board in Nova Scotia:

“Such important and interesting work, thanks, Lisa”

“Art is healing!”

“Glad I got to see the exhibit ‘in the flesh.’ Great job, Sandee”

“Knowledge mobilization at its finest. Thank you for this beautiful and inspirational display”

“A mobile display of courage! Thank you!!”

“Very touching! As a participant, it’s a lovely reminder — I’m never alone. Thank you — grateful”

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the project panels will be displayed in a high-traffic hallway at Grenfell Campus during October 2025.

Having used photography as part of their research methods for over a decade, Drs. Corbin Dwyer and Buckle will present on campus in October to share the results of the study and their community-based approach to research dissemination.

For more information about this research and the mobile exhibit, contact Dr. Sonya Corbin Dwyer or Dr. Jennifer Buckle.