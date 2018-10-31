Healthy, hands-on fun

Research

By Jeff Green

After a tremendous response last year, organizers of a family-friendly event aimed at raising awareness about health-related topics are hoping for a repeat this year.

The second annual Health for All Festival takes place on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the St. John’s Farmer’s Market.

The event is organized by the Newfoundland and Labrador SUpport for People and Patient-Oriented Research and Trials Unit (NL SUPPORT), a unit housed in the Faculty of Medicine.

Jargon-free environment

Through hands-on exhibits, games and other fun activities, participants will learn about health-related topics, especially the research funded and supported by NL SUPPORT, while Memorial researchers and partner organizations have a chance to engage with members of the public.

The festival is open to the public and is free.

“We’re building on last year’s success to make the 2018 festival bigger and more accessible,” said Kate Lambert, knowledge translation lead, NL SUPPORT.

“Our team takes great care to create a fun, jargon-free environment where everyone is welcome and everyone can learn something.”

Something for everyone

Organizers say children will have fun learning about topics in health science while parents or caregivers meet the research teams working to make health care better for everyone in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This year, one of the sessions will include an Indigenous round dance led by Adriana Pack, a youth champion from the St. John’s Native Friendship Centre, a member of the Miawpukek First Nations Reserve and a student at the Centre for Nursing Studies.

“We’re working with a much bigger space this year and we can’t wait for participants to see how we plan to fill it!” — Kate Lambert

There will also be an opportunity to connect with new moms and discuss what the research says about helping parents, especially mothers, to be the best that they can be.

“Between the sessions and the exhibits, there is something for everyone,” added Ms. Lambert. “We’re working with a much bigger space this year and we can’t wait for participants to see how we plan to fill it!”

The second annual Health for All Festival runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the St. John’s Farmer’s Market, 245 Freshwater Rd.

More information about the Health for All Festival is available on Facebook and Instagram. You can also follow the hashtag #health4all for updates.

NL SUPPORT is a public-private partnership between stakeholders with an interest in improving health outcomes for patients, funding partners include the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and IBM.