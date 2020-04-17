Helping hand

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial is allocating additional funding to one of its internal grant programs to support students and highly-qualified research personnel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bridge Fund is a need-based program administered by the vice-president (research) portfolio. The program is intended to assist researchers who have encountered an unexpected funding gap and require funds to retain key personnel and has a maximum allocation of $10,000.

In an effort to support undergraduate and graduate students and highly-qualified personnel (such as postdoctoral fellows) who may be at financial risk, researchers can apply for extra funding by the May 15 deadline for the Bridge Fund competition.

“Memorial recognizes the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the evolving COVID-19 situation and how it is affecting vulnerable members of our university community and our research activities,” Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research) explained.

“This funding is meant to accompany other funding sources that retain and support students and highly-qualified personnel at risk during this crisis.”

Applications for the Bridge Fund competition are due by May 15.

Researchers are required to submit both the Bridge Fund Application and the Supplemental Form – Students at Financial Risk during this modified funding period.

The application for Bridge Funding can be found here.

Please note, the competitions for Seed and Multidisciplinary funding have been moved to June 15, to accommodate the change in the Bridge Funding.