Highest honour

By Jackey Locke

A member of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science has been honoured with the highest award in Canada for contributions to engineering heat transfer.

Dr. Yuri Muzychka, head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, received the 2019 Jules Stachiewicz Medal from the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering’s (CSME) and the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering (CSChE).

Recipients of the award are selected by a national honours and awards committee comprised of Dr. Muzychka’s peers. Dr. Muzychka was selected based on his outstanding contributions to convective heat transfer, microelectronics cooling, marine icing and thermodynamic optimization of energy systems.

‘Proud career accomplishment’

Dr. Muzychka’s contributions to the development of advanced predictive models of heat transfer have been widely adopted and cited in archival literature. He has authored or co-authored over 200 journal and conference papers and book section articles in thermal and fluid engineering.

Dr. Muzychka says he is honoured to receive the medal and recognition.

“Receiving this award is a proud career accomplishment,” said Dr. Muzychka.

“It comes 20 years after completing my PhD and honours my achievements in heat transfer research nationally. It is also special because my PhD thesis advisor, Dr. Michael Yovanovich, at the University of Waterloo, also received this award. He is one of Canada’s most distinguished researchers in the heat transfer field and has been a great mentor to me throughout my career at Memorial.”

Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, (who received the Jules Stachiewicz Medal in 2013) says he is pleased to see Dr. Muzychka honoured in this way.

“As a result of his research contributions, thermal engineers in industry around the world have developed more efficient designs.” — Dr. Greg Naterer

“Congratulations to Dr. Muzychka on receiving this prestigious national award,” said Dr. Naterer.

“Dr. Muzychka has made a major impact in the field of heat transfer and in society and he is truly deserving of this recognition. As a result of his research contributions, thermal engineers in industry around the world have developed more efficient designs for heat exchangers, electronics cooling and HVAC systems.”

Outstanding contributions

The Jules Stachiewicz Medal was established in 1983 to honour the late Jules Stachiewicz, who was a professor of mechanical engineering at McGill University. The medal recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of heat transfer, including design, research, manufacturing and teaching. CSME jointly awards the medal with the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering (CSCE).

Dr. Muzychka received his award at the 2019 CSME International Congress in London, Ont., on June 4.