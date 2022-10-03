 Go to page content

Honouring excellence

Nominations open for institutional research awards

Research

Oct. 3, 2022

By Jeff Green

Do you know a remarkable researcher at Memorial?

Design featuring a trophy, star and leaves. The words "Do you know a remarkable researcher? Nominate them for a President's Award, deadline Nov. 30" is laid over the black background.

Memorial is accepting nominations for two of its highest honours for research.

Members of the university community are encouraged to submit nominations for the President’s Award for Outstanding Research (PAOR) and University Research Professor (URP).

Award criteria

The PAOR recognizes early career faculty who have made exceptional contributions to their disciplines and have demonstrated a potential to become international research leaders. The award includes a $5,000 research grant or one course release (three credit hour equivalent course).

URPs have acquired a designation above the rank of full professor. The title is the most prestigious award the university gives for research and/or creative activity and goes to faculty members who have demonstrated a consistently high level of scholarship in their field, including graduate student supervision and other mentoring activities, and whose research and/or creative activity is of a truly international stature. The award carries with it a lifetime designation, an unrestricted research grant of $4,000 each year for five years and a reduced teaching schedule.

Terms of reference and conditions for both honours are available online.

Nov. 30 deadline

Completed nomination packages for both awards must be submitted electronically to the vice-president (research), via researchawards@mun.ca.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these awards.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

