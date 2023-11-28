Research

By Jeff Green

Networking, panels, talks, poster presentations, tours, student competitions, podcasts, open houses, showcases, theatrical productions and more.

That’s just a snippet of the wide-ranging events that took place during Research Week, Memorial’s annual research celebration.

From Nov. 20-24, 75 events organized and hosted by students, staff, researchers, post-doctoral fellows and community members took place on the Labrador Campus, Grenfell Campus, Marine Institute, Signal Hill Campus and the St. John’s campus.

Have a look at some of the celebrations below.

A great 1st #ResearchWeek2023 session at the #LabradorCampus, learning how to record artifacts, using Ramah chert flakes found in Natuashish. Instructed by archaeologists Scott Neilsen & Chelsee Arbour, w assistance from Jodie Ashini. 40 items were measured and recorded today! pic.twitter.com/s4HNnw114e — Labrador Campus (@LabradorCampus) November 20, 2023

Collaboration was a major theme throughout the week.

In some sessions, for example, students partnered with researchers to showcase projects, while community members shared their insight and knowledge with university audiences.

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research), says the week was “inspiring.”

“Thank you to all of the organizers for opening your doors to our community,” she said. “With a record number of sessions, it’s clear Research Week has grown to become one of the most anticipated research events at Memorial. Our celebrations provide the time and space to learn from one another, ignite curiosity, build partnerships, share stories and appreciate Memorial’s extensive research activities. I cannot wait to see what our community has in store for next year.”

Anyone who attended Research Week 2023 is invited to complete a feedback survey.

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among the research community.