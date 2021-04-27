Research

By Jackey Locke

Memorial University’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science released its 2020 research report today, featuring the impactful and significant research of engineering professors and their students.

The research stories in the report highlight the collaborations and diversity of the faculty’s innovative researchers, many of which were made possible through valuable partnerships and funding initiatives.

The report also features the efforts engineering researchers made to combat the ongoing global health pandemic.

$9.4 million in funding

In 2020 researchers in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science received $9.4 million in research funding.

This funding, along with other funding-related figures, including the number of grant applications submitted by researchers, are also available.

“The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Memorial offers an exceptional research environment, state-of-the-art facilities and excellent staff support,” said Dr. Octavia Dobre, associate dean (research), Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

“The achievements of our faculty members in terms of research funding, awards, service and publications are featured in the 2020 report. These accomplishments confirm the culture of strong community, discovery and innovation in the faculty that helps our members reach their research ambitions.”

The report can be viewed here.