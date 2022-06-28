Indigenous voices

Research

By Michaela Doucette

June is National Indigenous History Month — a time to recognize the rich history, heritage, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples across Canada.

The province of Newfoundland and Labrador is the ancestral and traditional homeland of the Beothuk, Mi’kmaq, Innu and Inuit. Each with diverse cultures, histories and languages. Memorial University Libraries’ Archives and Special Collections (ASC) Division in the Queen Elizabeth II Library holds various historical documents relating to each Indigenous group.

I recently began my role as Indigenous archivist with ASC. One of my areas of focus is highlighting the Indigenous material held within the archives and ensuring the public, specifically the related communities, know that the material is there, safely preserved and well cared for, and that these materials are available to view upon request.

I chose a selection of holdings from our archives profiling Indigenous languages for you to explore.

Please note: Due to traditional archival practices, such as respect des fonds, it is common for Indigenous-created and -related archival material to be hidden within colonial and settler collections and titled under colonial naming practices. As a result, some archival collections held at the Archives and Special Collections are described using language that may be potentially harmful and derogatory. Please use caution when searching our collections.