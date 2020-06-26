‘Interest and enthusiasm’

Research

By Jeff Green

A pair of new leaders is at the helm of a specialized research centre based at Memorial.

The search committee for co-directors of the SafetyNet Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Research has completed its work and recommended Drs. Kim Cullen and Lorenzo Moro.

Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research), accepted the recommendation for their appointments, which are for three-year terms and are renewable. Both began on June 1.

They replace Drs. Barbara Neis and Stephen Bornstein.

Community-engaged research

Dr. Cullen is assistant professor with the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation and is cross-appointed to the Division of Community Health and Humanities, Faculty of Medicine.

She holds a PhD in biophysics from the University of Guelph and M.Sc. in clinical rehabilitation science from McMaster University.

Dr. Cullen has extensive clinical expertise in the delivery of work disability prevention services to injured workers.

Her research focuses on how work and health interconnect – how work can affect health, both positively and negatively, and how poor health can affect the ability to work sustainably.

Dr. Moro is assistant professor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

He holds PhD and M.Sc. degrees in naval architecture and ocean engineering from the University of Trieste, Italy.

His research focuses on the development of new design methods and procedures for designers to predict noise and vibration levels on ships and to mitigate noise emissions from ships.

Dr. Moro is the lead investigator on multiple transdisciplinary research projects focusing on occupational safety and environmental footprint of vessels, developed in collaboration with community partners, industry and government agencies.

‘Keen interest’

Last year, Memorial invited applications from, or nominations of, current academic staff members for the position of co-director of SafetyNet.

“Drs. Cullen and Moro show keen interest and enthusiasm in continuing SafetyNet’s important multidisciplinary research activities,” said Dr. Bose. “Both bring incredible new fresh strengths and perspectives to their roles. I wish them well as they collaborate with SafetyNet’s stakeholders and research partners.

“I thank Drs. Neis and Bornstein for their exceptional leadership in guiding SafetyNet from its early days to being at the very forefront of innovative occupational health and safety research,” he added.

The SafetyNet Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Research is a community alliance for multidisciplinary research, knowledge exchange and education in occupational health and safety. To learn more about its work and projects, please visit its website.