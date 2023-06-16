 Go to page content

Memorial professor inducted into national engineering academy

June 16, 2023

By Jackey Locke

A member of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science is one of the newest fellows of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE).

Woman with dark shoulder-length hair, wearing a pink sweater, smiles for the camera.
Dr. Kelly Hawboldt
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Dr. Kelly Hawboldt is one of 55 fellows to be inducted on June 20.

The process engineer is being honoured for her contributions to the development and inclusion of remote and rural communities in the circular economy, and her commitment to helping Canadians produce, use and conserve resources while protecting the environment.

‘Invaluable service’

The CAE is an independent, non-profit organization established in 1987 to serve the country in matters concerning engineering.

Fellows of the academy are nominated and elected by their peers, and chosen for their distinguished achievements and career-long service and contributions to the engineering profession.

“As a dedicated researcher and mentor, Dr. Hawboldt is highly respected for her invaluable service to her profession,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “This recognition by the Canadian Academy of Engineering is a testament to her innovative research, leadership and impact within the national engineering community.”

Dr. Hawboldt’s research has improved the methods used for removing contaminants from gas streams, transforming biomass and industrial processing waste to value-added products and reducing emissions from offshore oil and gas operations.

The strength of her work is her engagement and contributions to the forest, fishery and mining industries, as well as local and federal governments, that have benefitted from her innovative and integrated approaches to green engineering.

“I also really see this as an award for the people I work with.” — Dr. Kelly Hawboldt

She says being recognized by her peers is the “real honour.”

“These are people I have tremendous respect for,” Dr. Hawboldt said. “I’m especially thankful to my nominators, Fred Cahill and Drs. Faisal Khan and Neil Bose, who didn’t hesitate when asked to support my nomination. I also really see this as an award for the people I work with. I have had amazing graduate students and a process engineering department full of faculty and staff who have made any success I’ve had possible.”

Background

Dr. Hawboldt received her bachelor of engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and master of science and PhD degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Calgary.

She co-developed the process engineering undergraduate program at Memorial University, making the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science one of the first engineering schools in Canada to offer the discipline based on the principles of clean and green engineering and sustainable resource development.

Dr. Hawboldt was named University Research Professor in 2022, the most prestigious award Memorial University gives for research, acknowledging a recipient’s consistently high level of scholarship and international research reputation.

She was recognized for her training of graduate students with Memorial’s 2013 President’s Award of Excellence in Graduate Student Supervision. That year, she also received the Bantrel Award in Design and Industrial Practice from the Canadian Chemical Engineering Society in recognition of her innovative work, in particular for her major contributions to green engineering and conversions of finfish processing waste to biofuel.

Dr. Hawboldt adds: “Thanks to my family and friends, who have supported me throughout my career.”

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

