Research | Student View

By Kim Devlin

Charlotte Campbell is a fourth-year student in the Doctor of Pharmacy Program.

A Memorial University student was one of just 11 students across Canada to be accepted into a competitive science and biotechnology research program this summer.

Charlotte Campbell, a fourth year in the Doctor of Pharmacy Program, was selected for the Amgen Scholars Program. The 2025 international application acceptance rate was approximately two per cent.

The Amgen aims to open the door to research opportunities at 26 host institutions and allows learners from across the globe to participate in cutting-edge research opportunities at world-class institutions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada.

The Amgen cohort undertakes research projects under top faculty, experiences seminars and networking events and takes part in a symposium in their respective regions where they meet their peers, learn about biotechnology and hear from leading scientists.

In this Q&A with the Gazette, Ms. Campbell shares her experience working at the University of Toronto, which hosted the only Canadian cohort.

KD: What was your acceptance based on?

CC: I had to provide an official transcript, reference letters and answer a series of short essay questions about myself, including any laboratory experience, career aspirations and extracurricular activities.

“My biggest goal for the program was to learn as much as possible.”

Personally, on my application, I highlighted my prior research involvement in Dr. Graham Fraser’s lab in Memorial’s Faculty of Medicine and my student leadership within Memorial’s School of Pharmacy, as well as my long-term professional goals.

KD: What did you work on? Was it something you chose to work on, or did you have to work on something specific?

CC: As part of the application process, I was able to select three labs at the University of Toronto where I would be interested in completing my time as an Amgen Scholar.

The program matched me with one of the labs, and I worked with the principal investigator to determine a project that aligned with current work in the lab and my interests.

I was in Dr. Tim Corson’s laboratory in the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, which studies drug discovery for eye diseases associated with abnormal blood vessel growth, such as age-related macular degeneration.

Specifically, my project was on the effects of ferrochelatase inhibition on inflammatory transcription factors in human retinal endothelial cells.

KD: Was it solo or group work?

CC: While I worked with other members of the Corson lab, I completed my own, independent project.

I was able to present my work to other scholars, faculty and industry professionals at the Amgen Scholar Research Symposium near the end of my time in Toronto.

KD: What did you hope to accomplish in the U of T labs? Were you successful?

CC: My biggest goal for the program was to learn as much as possible.

“You’ll never be accepted for programs you don’t apply for, so apply for everything that interests you.”

I wanted to learn new lab techniques, gain insight into graduate school, learn about potential careers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry and make lasting connections with students and mentors.

I would say that the Amgen Scholars Program allowed me to do all of this and more.

KD: Did you make some new friends?

CC: Absolutely! Most of my time outside of the lab was spent with the other 10 scholars, whether it be trying a new restaurant, exploring Toronto or attending the regularly planned social events that were a part of the program.

The Amgen Scholars Program organized many group activities for us throughout the summer, including a day trip to Niagara Falls, canoeing to the Toronto Islands, a day at Canada’s Wonderland and attending a Toronto Blue Jays game.

We really grew closer as a cohort during our trip to Los Angeles, where we explored the city and the University of California, Los Angeles campus together.

KD: Do you have any suggestions for students who want to apply to the Amgen Scholar Program?

CC: If you are interested in both health sciences research and pursuing graduate school, apply to the Amgen Scholars Program!

Be sure to look at the program website well in advance to ensure you have time to work towards creating a strong application and getting high-quality references.

You’ll never be accepted for programs you don’t apply for, so apply for everything that interests you.

Visit here for more information about the Amgen Scholars Program and its application deadline.