Making an impact

By Jeff Green

Young faculty members looking to make an impact with their research are being encouraged to apply for one of Memorial’s prestigious research awards.

Applications for the 2017 Terra Nova Young Innovator Award, valued at up to $50,000, are due Monday, Dec. 4.

Industry-supported award

The award is supported through funding from Suncor Energy, on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

“The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award has proven to be an important launching pad for many of our young researchers who have ultimately carved out international reputations in a variety of fields,” said Dr. Mark Abrahams, associate vice-president (research) pro tempore.

“I thank Suncor Energy for its continued commitment to pioneering research here at Memorial.”

Societal impact

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award supports outstanding faculty members whose research is particularly novel and innovative and has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

Last year, Drs. Andrew Staniland and Michael Katz were presented with the award for their transformative research proposals. Both recipients were selected after a rigorous review process.

Dr. Penny Morrill was named the 2015 recipient for her innovative research work.

More information about the award, including its criteria and Terms of Reference, is available online or through the Awards and Honours office.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 4. Applications can be emailed to Tina Winsor or dropped off to the Awards and Honours office, room IIC-3067 in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor Energy Inc. and Memorial to enable exceptional young faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate important research issues.