By Jeff Green

An 89-year-old grandmother’s views on breastfeeding.

Community farm-based research in Labrador.

Preparing for the next pandemic.

Those are among the many diverse highlights of Memorial’s fifth annual Research Week celebrations, which took place Nov. 21-25.

Over the course of five days, 70 events took place from the St. John’s campus, the Signal Hill Campus, the Marine Institute, Grenfell Campus and the Labrador Campus.

#researchweek2022 – my 89-year-old grandmother participating in research week @MemorialU ❤️ Proud is an understatement. An incredible morning discussing women's health research with researchers, community members, government and trainees! @ResearchonWH #womenshealthresearch https://t.co/RukbtY3o1C — Katie Wadden, PhD (@kwadden) November 21, 2022

Throughout the week, there were also unexpected reunions, meaningful conversations and a chance to form new partnerships.

Students, staff, researchers and community members organized sessions ranging from lab tours, guest lectures and a book launch to networking opportunities, special receptions and roundtable discussions.

Add to the mix, student research competitions, funding announcements and a screening of short videos.

‘Passion for research’

“Sincere thanks to everyone who helped make our fifth annual Research Week a huge success!” said Dr. Tana Allen, acting vice-president (research).

“I appreciate everyone – on each of our campuses and from the wider community – who organized, hosted, promoted and participated in the 70 events. Your involvement, ideas and passion for research enrich our celebrations.”

Dr. Allen says more than 35 in-person events, at least 30 virtual sessions and several hybrid presentations took place this year.

“There are many marvelous moments that make up Research Week and I was delighted to have the chance to meet members of our research community and attend several events,” she said.

“Research Week has grown to become an important celebration for Memorial. People look forward to opportunities to celebrate our research strengths, learn about the research happening on our campuses and meet those who champion and support our diverse research activities. I encourage all members of our community to think of ways to participate in future Research Week celebrations.”

Those who attended Research Week 2022 are invited to complete a feedback survey.

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among the research community.