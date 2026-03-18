Research

By Jackey Locke

Building on a growing network of industry partnerships that support student learning and innovation, Memorial University is accelerating and enhancing students’ learning experience by leveraging opportunities with industry partners, thanks to a $10-million investment from the Hebron Project.

The funding will support the Centre for Analytics, Informatics and Research (CAIR), Memorial’s high-performance computing data centre.

As Atlantic Canada’s only publicly accessible, on-premises, high-performance computing data centre, CAIR is a free, open-access resource for students across all faculties and disciplines at Memorial to build AI and digital tools to support their research and improve productivity within the province.

The investment is a game-changer, creating new opportunities for Memorial University students and faculty to collaborate with external agencies, private companies and startups on real-world challenges.

“Today’s announcement opens pathways for Memorial’s student researchers — our future innovators and leaders,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, president and vice-chancellor, Memorial University. “Great things happen when industry and academia work together through meaningful partnerships like this one. We are grateful to the Hebron Project for helping ensure that Memorial University is a vibrant and viable university for generations of students to come. On behalf of Memorial University, I extend heartfelt thanks for this transformative support.”

The investment will enable CAIR to expand its capacity and capabilities, and extend support beyond Memorial to businesses and organizations across the province.

“We are proud to invest in Memorial University and in the next generation of talent in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Kerry Moreland, president, ExxonMobil Canada. “By supporting CAIR, the Hebron Project is helping equip students with the tools, experience and expertise they need to drive innovation, productivity and long-term prosperity for Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The investment will support students through hands-on, industry-connected learning experiences, including the following:

An expanded operations team to include student mentorship: CAIR’s dedicated operations team has been expanded to include a full-time director and trained student mentors who will provide guidance and support throughout student projects;

Real-world project management: students will take full ownership of projects, gaining experience in client management, project leadership and technical implementation fully supported by dedicated mentors;

State-of-the-art technology upgrade: a major investment in the latest computing resources, including expanded storage and enhanced processing power with advanced AI acceleration, doubling the university’s overall computational power;

Enhanced cybersecurity: upgraded cybersecurity infrastructure will provide a cloud-like experience and allow CAIR to serve clients in highly regulated sectors, such as defence and health care; and

Access to emerging technologies: school-wide access to quantum computing resources providing unique opportunities for hands-on learning and enabling groundbreaking research at Memorial University.

CAIR is bridging the gap between education and employment, ensuring that Memorial University graduates are equipped to succeed in today’s competitive job market and drive regional innovation.