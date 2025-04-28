Next big thing

Research

By Jackey Locke

From reducing plastic waste generated in research labs to diagnosing muscle disorders, Memorial University students are finding solutions to very real problems.

Sanjay Dubey

Sanjay Dubey is one of those students.

Mr. Dubey is in the final year of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Program in the Department of Process Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, under the supervision of Dr. Lesley James.

His startup company, BioLabMate, aims to develop sustainable labware products made from seaweed-based bioplastics.

“Bioresearch generates two per cent of plastic waste, which means that 5.5 million tons of single-use lab plastics are discarded globally each year,” he said. “Our goal is to provide eco-friendly alternatives for research labs and medical facilities to help them reduce their environmental footprint without compromising functionality or quality.”

Dr. Nazanin Aboozari

Dr. Nazanin Aboozari is another budding entrepreneur.

She is in the second year of a master of science degree in kinesiology in the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation, under the supervision of Dr. David Behm.

Dr. Aboozari is developing a model to help diagnose muscle disorders.

“We are exploring whether we can develop a precise model to differentiate between various electrical muscle activities using machine learning,” she said. “This could be beneficial in diagnosing muscle disorders, rehabilitation and even assistive muscle devices.”

Mr. Dubey and Dr. Aboozari are two of 15 international students pursuing their dreams of entrepreneurship with the help of Memorial’s Research Mobilization Fellowship Program.

Research Mobilization Fellowship Program

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills, through the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism’s Newfoundland and Labrador Settlement and Integration Program, is supporting Memorial’s program with a $299,000 investment to train and retain international graduate students with knowledge of interdisciplinary approaches to sustainable technology innovation and entrepreneurships.

This project creates pathways for international graduate students to remain in the province post-graduation, contributing to workforce development and community integration.

“The Research Mobilization Program is about transforming brilliant research into real-world impact.” — Dr. Carlos Bazan

The program provides international graduate students with $17,000 each.

Students complete workshops on translational R&D; a course in entrepreneurship, innovation, and professional skills; one-on-one coaching with entrepreneurs; and real-world-experience workshops to align research projects with market needs.

Dr. Carlos Bazan is an associate professor, technology entrepreneurship, in the Faculty of Business Administration. He says this program is “a game-changer” for research mobilization and entrepreneurially minded students at Memorial.

“The Research Mobilization Program is about transforming brilliant research into real-world impact,” he said. “We’re empowering international graduate students to see their research not just as a thesis, but as the foundation for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth. This is about unlocking Canada’s full potential by supporting the next generation of globally minded technology leaders right here in Newfoundland and Labrador. Our goal is to help students move from lab bench to market — creating startups, building careers and solving pressing global challenges along the way.”

Angela Avery is acting director of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Research Innovation Office, which is part of the Office of the Vice-President (Research).

“This unique program aims to bridge the gap between academic research and research commercialization, empowering students to translate their science and engineering research into commercially viable outcomes,” she said.

Transformative program

Both students say the program has been transformative.

Mr. Dubey says it has broadened his understanding of the funding landscape and the startup ecosystem, and that the guidance on the patent process and available intellectual property support from the Research Innovation Office has been invaluable.

“This experience challenged us to think like innovators and develop real-world entrepreneurial skills.” — Dr. Nazanin Aboozari

He also says the New Venture Creation course the students did was especially impactful and strengthened his understanding of daily business operations — something he says is an essential capability for managing the complexities of a growing venture.

“The personalized mentorship from leaders like Dr. Bazan has made the experience even more meaningful,” Mr. Dubey added. “His one-on-one support helped us reflect strategically, refine our approach and move forward with greater confidence. Overall, the program has been empowering and has significantly accelerated both my personal growth and the development of our venture.”

For Dr. Aboozari, it has been a great opportunity to learn the fundamentals of running a business, validating an idea, understanding the market and navigating uncertainty. She says although the concepts were new and challenging for most of the students, Dr. Bazan guided them through the journey with engaging content and hands-on practices.

“It wasn’t just about learning concepts. This experience challenged us to think like innovators and develop real-world entrepreneurial skills.”

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.