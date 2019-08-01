Research

By Jeff Green

Early-career researchers are encouraged to submit applications for a prestigious faculty honour.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award, valued at up to $50,000, recognizes and supports outstanding faculty members whose research is particularly innovative and whose specific proposal has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

The award is supported through funding from Suncor Energy, on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

This year applications are due by Monday, Sept. 16.

Previous recipients include researchers in areas such as medicine, music, chemistry, business administration, engineering and applied science and ocean sciences.

“As one of the top 20 research universities in Canada, Memorial plays a key role in driving innovation and discovering new knowledge through the creative activities, scholarship and research led by dedicated faculty,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award provides critical financial support to emerging researchers with bold and pioneering ideas, and Memorial is very grateful to Suncor for its ongoing support. I encourage applications from across the disciplines for this important honour.”

Sept. 16 deadline

Applications are due by the end of the business day on Monday, Sept. 16.

Researchers should submit proposals electronically to Tina Winsor or deliver them to the Strategic Institutional Research Initiatives office, located in IIC-1001 in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation.

More information about the award, including its criteria and terms of reference, is available online.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor Energy Inc. and Memorial to enable exceptional young faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate important research issues.