One fine fellow

Research

By Jackey Locke

The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s Dr. Bing Chen has been named fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada (EIC).

The EIC, founded in 1887, is a Canadian federation of 14 constituent societies in mechanical, civil, geotechnical, chemical and electrical engineering representing more than 30,000 Canadian engineering professionals.

The institute recognizes outstanding engineers among its academic and industry-based member societies by annually inducting up to 20 fellows for their “exceptional contributions to engineering in Canada.”

Dr. Chen is grateful for the recognition.

“I am thrilled and truly honoured to receive the award,” he said. “I regard this as not only a recognition of what I have done, but, more importantly, a stimulus for my continuing endeavours in making contributions to the engineering profession. As a civil/environmental engineering professor, I am always proud and passionate about my career to understand environmental pollution problems, develop and apply novel engineering solutions, train our next generation of professionals and help grow our profession and society in a sustainable way.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Memorial University and the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science for the continuing support as well as my colleagues and students in the civil department and NRPOP Lab.”

Curriculum vitae

Dr. Chen joined Memorial in 2006. He is currently a professor and head of the Department of Civil Engineering and director of the Northern Region Persistent Organic Pollution Control Laboratory.

He is also the founding director of a pan-Canadian and global Network of Persistent, Emerging, and Organic PoLlution in the Environment, funded by the NSERC CREATE Network program.

Dr. Chen is active in providing service and leadership in professional societies and academic communities.

He has acted as principle investigator or co-principle investigator in more than 50 research projects and contracts (with a total amount of more than $16 million) from diverse sources nationally and internationally. He has authored or co-authored more than 390 publications including more than 130 refereed journal papers, three books, more than 200 conference publications, more than 30 technical reports and six patents/disclosures.

He has supervised or co-supervised more than 70 research-based, highly qualified personnel, including post-doctoral research fellows and graduate students. His students have received a large number of awards and are well placed in the field of their training in academia, industry and government worldwide.

Dr. Chen has been active in providing leadership and professional service to academic and professional communities and He has received many awards and recognitions including Fellow of the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering.

As a registered professional engineer in Canada, he has extensive practical experience through engineering contracts and technology transfer from lab testing to field demonstration and application. He has provided consulting service to partners from governments and industry such as environmental, oil and gas, petrochemical, shipping, mining and agriculture sectors in Canada and worldwide.

2022 gala

“Congratulations to Dr. Chen on this well-deserved recognition,” said Dr. Dennis Peters, acting dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. “Dr. Chen has made outstanding contributions to civil engineering education and research as well as to the profession and society.”

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the award will be presented to Dr. Chen in the spring of 2022 at an EIC gala, which will honour and celebrate 2020, 2021 and 2022 awards recipients.