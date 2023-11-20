 Go to page content

Op-Ed: Dr. Tana Allen

Research Week emphasizes importance of collaboration and community at Memorial

Nov. 20, 2023

By Dr. Tana Allen

There’s no shortage of inspiration and ideas taking place this week at Memorial University.

Today, our annual Research Week celebrations begin.

It’s the perfect time to celebrate our very own innovators and problem-solvers, those individuals who support and lead Memorial’s diverse research activities, and to cheer on our emerging scholars.

You can see what’s on the go here.

Nearly 75 events are taking place on our campuses. I’m delighted to see so much interest among our community to share stories and learn from colleagues.

Full week

A heartfelt thanks to all of our organizers and presenters. Your efforts enrich our annual celebrations!

A quick scan of this year’s schedule highlights the true breadth and depth of Memorial’s diverse research activities.

There are presentations on decarbonizing the energy sector and small-scale fisheries and sessions focused on global health and tourism social enterprise. That’s just a few on offer.

Add to the mix open houses, tours, research showcases and student presentations and you have one full week!

There are also important conversations taking place.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, from 2-3 p.m., you’re invited to the virtual session, Land and Relational Accountability in Research: A Panel Discussion, hosted by Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, interim associate vice-president (Indigenous research).

He’ll be joined by the following presenters:

  • Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous)
  • Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, vice-provost, Labrador Campus, and dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies
  • Kelly Anne Butler, director, Indigenous engagement and reconciliation, Office of Indigenous Affairs
  • Kristen Pittman, manager, Indigenous affairs, Grenfell Campus
  • Dr. Erica Hurley, assistant professor, Faculty of Nursing

If you’re able, please join this discussion. The login instructions are available here.

Building community

If you’re on the St. John’s campus, I invite you to drop by the Office of the Vice-President (Research) on Friday, Nov. 24.

“In a constantly changing world, Memorial is helping build a stronger tomorrow.”

We’re located in room IIC-3003 in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation.

From 10-11 a.m., we’re hosting Brewing Relationships.

You can grab a morning coffee, meet some of the staff members from the research portfolio, learn more about Memorial’s diverse research activities, catch up with colleagues and build relationships!

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration in our research community.

New strategy

Community and partnership are also big themes in our new Research Strategy 2023-28.

Senate and the Board of Regents recently approved the institutional plan that sets the vision and mission for Memorial’s research activities.

It also includes new core principles, goals and objectives and overarching research themes.

Design featuring green, yellow and white colours along with the text Research Week 2023, Nov. 20-24, www.mun.ca/researchweek

The renewed strategy is founded on a commitment to engage with researchers, communities and partners, including industry connections, and to recognize the ongoing intensification of research activities at our university.

In a constantly changing world, Memorial is helping build a stronger tomorrow.

I encourage you to take some time to read and reflect on the new strategy.

You can find it here.

Memorial’s research teams are finding solutions to industry challenges, helping save lives, asking tough questions and exploring issues that affect our communities.

That’s our role as a university.

We are here to make discoveries and breakthroughs, lead innovative studies and collaborate with our community.

Thank you to everyone who provided input, comments and suggestions throughout the development of the new strategy.

We appreciate your inspiration and ideas!

Dr. Tana Allen is acting vice-president (research) at Memorial University. She can be reached at vp.research@mun.ca.

