Op-ed: Melanie Walsh

Research

By Melanie Walsh

In 2023, 8.7 million Canadians struggled to afford essential food items, marking the highest rates of food insecurity in our country’s history.

The ongoing trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. will only worsen the effects of this nationwide public health crisis, further straining initiatives like food banks that are already struggling to support those facing hunger.

On March 4, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports.

In response, former prime minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would not back down.

That same day, the Canadian government launched the first phase of retaliatory measures, implementing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S.-imported goods.

As of April 2, President Trump announced additional reciprocal global tariffs, but this time excluding Canada. Despite this, tariffs previously imposed on Canadian products, including food products, remain in effect.

For Canadians, this means an additional increase on already rising food prices. Canada’s Food Price Report 2025 initially indicated that food prices in 2025 will increase between 3–5 per cent; this is expected to increase once again to account for possible tariff impacts.

“In March of last year, Canadian food banks received a record-breaking number of visits, surpassing two million.”

Canadians will need to tighten their grocery budgets, especially if they want to exclusively support Canadian and locally produced goods.

But is it appropriate to assume that every Canadian has the means to do so?

Frankly, no it is not.

Record-breaking food bank visits

What about Canadians who are already experiencing difficulties with accessing a consistent food supply, such as those who depend on food banks to help meet their needs?

As stated by Food Banks Canada, in March of last year, Canadian food banks received a record-breaking number of visits, surpassing two million.

While vital, food banks are a Band-Aid solution, and yet so many people are still dependent on them for survival.

This tells us how deep-rooted the issue of food insecurity truly is.

Canada’s food bank system has already reached its limit without the added stress of tariffs.

Food banks have been running out of supplies, unable to keep up with the high demand, and have been forced to limit the frequency of their service. This is all done to ensure they can help as many as possible.

“Tariff policies directly impact commonly stocked items at food banks.”

Overwhelmed and understocked, food banks are doing everything in their power to support Canadians in need.

Tariff policies directly impact commonly stocked items at food banks.

This includes non-perishable items such as peanut butter, rice, oats and uncooked pasta, which will all increase in price in this dynamic trade war.

Given the severity of food insecurity and the climbing costs of basic necessities, more forceful economic barriers to food access will occur once these tariffs become well-established.

This will result in even more individuals and families needing assistance in accessing food, creating a further strain on Canadian food banks.

Furthermore, this added pressure on the wallets of Canadian citizens and businesses will influence the frequency and quantity of donations being made, further reducing the supply.

If food banks are not adequately stocked, how can they serve their intended purpose?

Relationships with Canadian suppliers

The bottom line is clear: tariffs will only worsen this crisis.

This compels us to confront the critical question: What action can be taken?

A Toronto-based non-profit organization, Daily Bread Food Bank, proposes a promising strategy involving the formation of strong relationships with Canadian suppliers.

“This pressing issue demands our newly elected government officials’ immediate attention and active support to truly strengthen our country.”

Such collaborative measures will ensure that food banks will be able to supply affordable food product alternatives to those who need them most.

This produces a mutual benefit, as it will help stabilize food bank inventories while also supporting the Canadian economy by supporting local producers.

This pressing issue demands our newly elected government officials’ immediate attention and active support to truly strengthen our country.

While food banks are certainly not a long-term solution to food insecurity in Canada, they are still widely used and depended on in today’s society.

Understanding the severity of food insecurity and how these tariffs only further the divide to equitable food access is key when discussing potential solutions and advocacy strategies involving government officials and Canadian citizens.

This is a conversation that affects us all.

Everyone deserves access to nutritious, fresh foods that promote healthy eating behaviours and positive health outcomes.

The health and well-being of Canadians should not suffer because of these ever-changing tariff policies.

We must not allow this crisis to deepen or be overlooked in the broader perspective.

Now is the time to act.