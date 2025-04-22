Our planet, our health

Research

By Rochelle Baker

People across Newfoundland and Labrador province are “very aware” of the impacts of climate change, says a researcher at the N.L. Centre for Applied Health Research (NLCAHR) at Memorial.

“Whether it’s rebuilding after hurricanes, the impact of wildfires on air quality or melting ice disrupting community connections in Labrador, we are all seeing the real-world effects of climate change on physical, mental and community health,” said Pablo Navarro.

Dr. Stephanie Atkinson, an orthopedic surgeon and member of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment-NL, agrees.

She says on top of the obvious sources of climate concerns, we also need to address the environmental impacts of health care itself.

“Health-care facilities consume a lot of resources, and they generate substantial waste, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, pollution and resource depletion,” she said.

Addressing concerns

To address these concerns, Dr. Atkinson, Mr. Navarro and Yasamin Atabaki, a graduate student in the Division of Population Health and Applied Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, established a forum to promote climate-related health research and the exchange of knowledge derived from experience.

They convened the Research and Knowledge Exchange (RKE) on Climate Change, one of more than 20 such groups hosted at NLCAHR.

The exchange welcomes health and social care workers, patients, caregivers, community organizations, health care and government decision-makers, researchers and learners from across Memorial to connect and build capacity for local research and knowledge-sharing about climate-related health issues.

This year, the exchange engaged with NL Health Services to support its new Environmental Sustainability Strategy.

Other group activities includ a consulting firm on climate-based action offering practical guidance for municipal planning using climate-conscious metrics; a team of researchers sharing work that links outdoor recreation to increased climate change concern; and a panel of counsellors from the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association’s Climate-informed Chapter discussing the impacts of climate change on mental health.

The Climate Change RKE received funding from the Canadian Lung Association to support master of public health students conducting climate-focused projects this summer.

It is also a co-applicant for a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Partnerships Grant with the University of Regina and other Canadian universities for a study about campus-community engagement in the face of climate change titled Connecting to Place Through Disaster Response.

“We need to break down silos and collaborate,” said Ms. Atabaki. “We need to better understand how we can work together to mitigate the impacts of climate change on our health. That’s why all voices are welcome at our meetings.”

Contact rochellebaker@mun.ca to learn more or to join the exchange.