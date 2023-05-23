 Go to page content

Public voting

Faculty of Medicine researcher a finalist in national photo contest

Research

May 23, 2023

By Virginia Middleton

A Memorial researcher’s image is among the 20 finalists for this year’s Science Exposed contest.

A high-resolution 3D render of bone. The image includes many colours.
A Living Record, Dr. Janna M. Androwski’s Science Exposed image.
Photo: Dr. Janna M. Andronowski

Science Exposed is a contest organized by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and devoted exclusively to images of scientific research, in all fields of study.

The image, submitted by Dr. Janna M. Andronowski, assistant professor of biomedical sciences, Faculty of Medicine, is titled A Living Record.

As a biological anthropologist and anatomist, Dr. Andronowski’s research focuses on the high-resolution, 3D imaging of bone microstructure and the related study of bone adaptation, aging and disease.

Profile photo of Dr. Janna Andronowski.
Dr. Janna M. Andronowski
Photo: Submitted

Dr. Andronowski’s description of A Living Record follows:

“A biographer of our lifespans and biological archive, bone is a dynamic living tissue constantly changing over individuals’ lives while recording life history information along the way. Bone’s ability to adapt to adjustments in our diets, activity regimens and the substances we ingest (e.g., drugs), are recorded and edited by teams of bone cells during the remodelling process. This high-resolution 3D render of bone generated using Synchrotron micro-Computed Tomography at Canada’s only synchrotron facility – the Canadian Light Source – visualizes the thickness of bone’s vascular canals (blue/purple) and provides a snapshot into the bone remodeling process (gold orb). Through demolishing damaged bone, bone cells demonstrate their remarkable ability to adapt to ever-changing physiological demands, leaving behind a preservable and readable record even centuries after death.”

Visit now to vote for the People’s Choice Award; winners of the Jury Prizes and the People’s Choice Award will be announced in the fall.

Virginia Middleton is a senior communications advisor with the Faculty of Medicine. She can be reached at vmiddleton@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A man posing outside with the ocean behind him. There are small pieces of ice in the water and the sky is cloudy.

May 24, 2023

Rural medicine passion

Multiple national awards for Faculty of Medicine program, MDs

A stylized image of the interior of molecules, with green, yellow, pink and blue used throughout.

May 23, 2023

A jolly good fellow

Memorial's Rothermere scholar researching biology of bacteria at Cambridge

Clock tower on Memorial's St. John's campus

May 19, 2023

Update from Board chair and Memorial’s president

Conversations and work related to Indigenous identity verification continue at Memorial

Ksenia Kiseleva sits at a desk and looks over her shoulder. There is an open laptop on a table in front of her, opened to the Practicare website. A window is behind the laptop, looking out at a parking lot with cars.

May 19, 2023

Building blocks

Schooling translates directly to the workplace for psychology major

Elizabeth Dicks and Pier-Ann Milliard stand next to each other while leaning on a rail in building with large windows behind them.

May 19, 2023

Short stories

Humanities graduate students national storytelling finalists

A drone shot of the Memorial Tower with the University Centre and Earth Sciences building visible.

May 19, 2023

Studies and service

Earth Sciences recognizes academic achievement and community involvement