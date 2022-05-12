Pursuing excellence

Research

By Jeff Green

Emerging researchers are invited to submit proposals for a lucrative faculty honour.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award (TNYIA), valued at up to $50,000, recognizes early-career faculty members whose research is particularly innovative and whose specific proposal has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

The award is supported through funding from Suncor on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

Updated Terms of Reference

In 2021, as a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, Suncor requested that a blind review be conducted by the adjudication committee as a means to reduce unconscious bias in the awardee selection.

As a result, Memorial is incorporating the practice of blind reviewing into the terms of reference and, as outlined online, the applicant must take appropriate steps to redact identifying information from the materials that are required for submission.

Learn more about the updated application process here.

‘Longstanding collaboration’

“Memorial is committed to mobilizing expertise and capacity to respond to local and global challenges,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award provides instrumental support to young investigators pursuing exciting and cutting-edge research to make a positive difference in our world. Memorial is extremely grateful to Suncor Energy for its longstanding collaboration. I invite our emerging innovators, in all disciplines, to consider submitting a proposal for this valuable award.”

Past recipients include researchers across the institution who are contributing to humanities, social, natural and medical sciences.

June 17 deadline

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17. Researchers must submit proposals electronically to researchawards@mun.ca.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. Internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

More information about the award, including its updated terms of reference and important information for applicants, is available online.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor and Memorial to enable exceptional young faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate important research issues.