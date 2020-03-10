Pushing the envelope

Research

By Jeff Green

Proposals are being accepted for one of Memorial’s most sought-after research awards for new scholars.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award, valued at up to $50,000, recognizes emerging faculty members whose research is particularly innovative and whose specific proposal has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

The award is supported through funding from Suncor on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

Early-career researchers have until Wednesday, April 15, to submit proposals.

Over the years, the award has helped kick-start research programs based in music, medicine, chemistry, business administration, engineering and applied science and linguistics.

“The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award allows some of our best young scientists and researchers to push the envelope as they develop their bold and promising ideas,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Memorial is extremely grateful to Suncor and its partners in the Terra Nova oil field for their visionary support represented by this award. I encourage young faculty across the disciplines to consider submitting proposals.”

April 15 deadline

Applications are due by the end of the business day on Wednesday, April 15.

Researchers should submit proposals electronically to Tina Winsor, or deliver them to the Strategic Institutional Research Initiatives (SIRI) office, located in IIC-1001 in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation on the St. John’s campus.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines.

These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these applications.

More information about the award, including its criteria and Terms of Reference, is available online.

Information session

Those interested in learning more about the award are invited to attend a brown bag lunch hosted by SIRI.

The session takes place on Thursday, March 19, from 12-1 p.m., in IIC-3001 in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation.

Ellen Steinhauer, awards and honours, SIRI, will be on hand to answer any questions related to the award. Dr. Brent Snook, a professor from the Department of Psychology and former member of the award’s selection committee, will also participate.

If you plan to attend, please advise SIRI’s Tina Winsor via email.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor and Memorial to enable exceptional young faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate important research issues.