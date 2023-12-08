 Go to page content

Reclaiming research

National report paves way forward for Arctic, northern research in Canada

Research

Dec. 8, 2023

By Memorial University

Southern influences on Arctic and northern research have created several unaddressed systemic issues in Canadian research.

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, vice-provost of Memorial’s Labrador Campus, is a co-chair of the Council of Canadian Academies’ expert panel on the Future of Arctic and Northern Research in Canada.

The panel released a report this week, titled Northern Research Leadership and Equity.

The report details tactics for a transformational shift towards prioritizing Indigenous leadership, voices and engagement in Arctic and northern research in Canada.

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, a white woman in her early 40s, smiles at the camera against an out of focus background.
Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo
Photo: Submitted

Arctic and northern research in Canada has long been dominated by southern researchers and institutions as well as southern interests, needs, priorities and perspectives, says Dr. Cunsolo.

“This has been reflected in research approaches that ignore Indigenous Peoples and their rights, cultures and knowledges, all of which are vital to understanding Arctic and northern environments and societies,” she said.

Report findings

The panel determined that an inclusive, collaborative and effective northern research system must be accessible and accountable to northern and Indigenous communities, while also safeguarding Indigenous knowledge systems and data.

“In describing a path that elevates Indigenous leadership and knowledges, the report can help transform research there, and elsewhere in Canada,” said Eric M. Meslin, president and CEO of the Council of Canadian Academies.

A one-page summary details the main findings of the report under four key pillars, found below.

  1. Funding, e.g. expanded eligibility criteria that promote inclusivity
  2. Infrastructure, e.g. responsibility for ethics review and research approvals lies with Indigenous institutions
  3. Data, e.g. information is shared in accessible formats and languages
  4. Education, e.g. compulsory education about the history and peoples of the North for southern researchers and institutions undertaking research

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Neil Bose wears a dark blue suit and leans against a beige wall while smiling.

Dec. 8, 2023

Presidential approval

Dr. Neil Bose recognizes standout employees at Dec. 8 ceremony

Dr. Amy Warren, a white woman in her late 30s, smiles at the camera in front of a background that is out of focus.

Dec. 8, 2023

Leadership appointment

Dr. Amy Warren appointed associate VP (academic) and dean of Graduate Studies

The Memorial Tower is at the centre of the scene, the QEII Library is to the left and the UC is to the right. It is a bright sunny day.

Dec. 8, 2023

Dean appointed

Dr. Anne-Marie Sullivan appointed dean of Human Kinetics and Recreation

Design featuring red, blue, yellow, white, orange and white circles.

Dec. 7, 2023

Winner’s circle

Memorial University earns top marks in annual rankings of Canadian universities

Dr. Julia Stryker a white woman in her late 20s, smiles at the camera while standing in front of a harbour with ships in the background.

Dec. 7, 2023

Solving ‘sea-blindness’

Memorial University historian charting course for tall ship challenge in N.L.

An archival black and white photograph of students assembled outside the Frecker Institute.

Dec. 6, 2023

C’est une fête

Memorial University marks 50 years of French immersion in Saint Pierre et Miquelon