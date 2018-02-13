Recognizing excellence

Research

By Jeff Green

Nominations are being accepted for one of Memorial’s most significant faculty awards.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship is presented annually to a faculty member who embodies the university’s mission by demonstrating exceptional teaching, undertaking world-class research and sharing their knowledge and expertise nationally and internationally.

This year’s deadline is Monday, April 2.

Historical connection

The award comprises a lifetime designation, Distinguished University Professor, and a one-time unrestricted grant ($20,000) to support future research, teaching and/or public engagement activities at Memorial.

Established in 2013, the award is named after the first president of Memorial University College.

“Memorial is proud to celebrate the remarkable contributions of our faculty members,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“I encourage all colleagues and friends, on each of our campuses, to consider nominations for the John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship for faculty who are making important contributions to our university and beyond.”

Groundbreaking work

Dr. Barbara Neis received the prestigious honour in 2017. As one of Memorial’s most accomplished social scientists, she has studied critical socio-economic issues, including the collapse of Atlantic cod stocks and its impact on communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, throughout her career.

“I was humbled to receive this recognition from my peers and hope that this will encourage others to pursue this kind of work.” — Dr. Barbara Neis

Dr. Neis is co-founder and co-director of Memorial’s SafetyNet Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Research and is currently project director for the On the Move Partnership, a pan-Canadian research initiative studying patterns and effects of extended work-related geographical mobility on Canadian workers, families, businesses and communities.

Recently she was also named an officer of the Order of Canada.

“The John Lewis Paton award recognizes the contribution of the kind of community-engaged research, mutual mentoring and related public engagement that I have pursued through much of my career — much of it focused on Newfoundland and Labrador. I was humbled to receive this recognition from my peers and hope that this will encourage others to pursue this kind of work in the future,” Dr. Neis told the Gazette.

In addition to Dr. Neis, past recipients include Dr. Alex Faseruk, Faculty of Business Administration; Dr. John Brosnan, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science; and Dr. Patrick Parfrey, Faculty of Medicine.

Learn more

More information about the award, its terms of reference and what materials are required for nomination packages are available online.

You can also contact Ellen Steinhauer at 709-864-2651 or ellens@mun.ca or Tina Winsor at 709-864-3104 or tinaw@mun.ca.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship is presented each year during the President’s Awards.