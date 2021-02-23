Recognizing innovation

Research

By Jeff Green

Early-career researchers are invited to apply for a longstanding faculty award that provides critical funding for bold ideas.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award, valued at up to $50,000, recognizes emerging faculty members whose research is particularly innovative and whose specific proposal has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

The award is supported through funding from Suncor on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

Applications are due by the end of the business day on Thursday, April 15.

Cross-disciplinary support

“The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award recognizes and supports talented early-career faculty members pursuing leading-edge research aimed at making a big difference to our world,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Memorial values the ongoing commitment of Suncor Energy and its partners in the Terra Nova oil field, and their continued support of our diverse research activities. I encourage young faculty members on each of our campuses to consider applying for this honour.”

Past recipients of the award include researchers in Business Administration, Music, Earth Sciences, Medicine and Political Science.

April 15 deadline

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. Researchers must submit proposals electronically.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. Internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

More information about the award, including its criteria and terms of reference, is available online.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor and Memorial to enable exceptional young faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate important research issues.