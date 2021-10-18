 Go to page content

Remarkable researchers

Nominations due Nov. 30 for institutional research awards

Research

Oct. 18, 2021

By Jeff Green

Memorial is seeking nominations for two of its longstanding research honours.

Since 1984, the President’s Award for Outstanding Research (PAOR) and University Research Professor (URP) have been presented to some of Memorial’s exceptional researchers.

Members of the university community are invited to continue the tradition by submitting nominations for the awards.

Further details

  • The PAOR recognizes young researchers who have made outstanding contributions to their scholarly disciplines. The award includes a $5,000 research grant or one course release (three credit hour equivalent course).
  • URPs have acquired a designation above the rank of full professor. The title is the most prestigious award the university gives for research and/or creative activity and goes to faculty members who have demonstrated a consistently high level of scholarship in their field, including graduate student supervision and other mentoring activities, and whose research and/or creative activity is of a truly international stature. The award carries with it a lifetime designation, an unrestricted research grant of $4,000 each year for five years and a reduced teaching schedule.

Nov. 30 deadline

Completed nomination packages for both awards must be submitted electronically to the vice-president (research), via researchawards@mun.ca.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Terms of Reference and Conditions for both honours are available online.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these awards.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A design featuring dark and light coloured blue swirls.

Oct. 15, 2021

Concrete action

Memorial geographer and Inuit-led project lauded for ‘exceptional’ climate change solution

people lined up at The Roastery coffee shop in the university centre.

Oct. 15, 2021

New vendors

Locally owned coffee shop, other new service providers in UC

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk wears a gray jacket, white shirt and gold and silver necklace.

Oct. 15, 2021

Winter 2022 semester

A message from Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and VPA

Michael Piercey, an employee with Technical Services holding a red ball called a COSCa ball used to test wastewater

Oct. 14, 2021

Wastewater surveillance

Monitoring campus for virus that causes COVID-19

Dr. Pam Hall and Dr. Vianne Timmons at the official unveiling of "Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge" in the QEII Library.

Oct. 13, 2021

‘Homecoming of sorts’

Dr. Pam Hall's Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge exhibited in library

Oct. 13, 2021

Business revitalization

Curriculum redesign aims to cultivate business professionals of tomorrow