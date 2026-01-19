Representation matters

Research

By Nicole Squires

Researchers in the Faculty of Science have been studying implicit bias and how to effectively increase representation during the faculty’s hiring process.

The motivation: recruitment in academia has a large part in shaping how departments function, how it supports its students and how those students learn for decades after a faculty member is hired.

In a new study published in Canadian Science Publishing’s Biochemistry and Cell Biology, the research team details its four‑year journey toward improving gender balance and increasing the department’s diversity overall.



Led by Drs. Mark Berry, Valerie Booth, Sherri Christian, Scott Harding and Amy Todd, faculty members in Memorial University’s Human Biosciences department, the findings offer a roadmap for future inclusion efforts in academic settings without relying on internal expertise.

In 2020, the department had lower gender diversity than expected based on the pool of qualified personnel in Canada.



The team began to alter aspects of the faculty’s hiring process, primarily by redacting applications, for recruitment into entry-level, tenure-track faculty positions.

The publication draws on institutional data collected from 2010 to 2021 to assess gender and racial diversity among faculty, trainees and staff in the department.

It also provides detailed analysis of hiring trends, promotion rates and representation at all career stages.

Benchmarking progress

One of the foundations of the research is understanding that representation of minority groups in academic units can inspire a greater diversity of students to pursue higher levels of education or research-focused careers, as well as provide better supports for existing learners.



Increased diversity also benefits research directly, as diverse teams have been shown to have better ideas and outcomes.

“Diversity is good for science and good for ideas” said Dr. Booth, one of the lead researchers. “Having different viewpoints is important, because if you don’t have diversity you get tunnel vision.”

Dr. Christian says once armed with baseline data, the team could set measurable goals.

“The transformation we’ve witnessed reinforces that systemic change is possible when it’s backed by data, commitment and accountability.”

Gains in representation

During the study period, gender balance improved significantly when implementing measures, with women making up nearly half of new faculty hires.

The number of racialized faculty members steadily increased, surpassing national averages for similar departments in other universities.

Overall, combined with retirements, the percentage of women faculty in the department rose from 25 per cent to 50 per cent and the percentage of racialized faculty rose from 38 per cent to 44 per cent.

Dr. Berry, head of the Human Biosciences department, says change did not happen by accident.

Key to these gains were departmental meetings where staff spoke about implicit bias and publicly shared diversity metrics, as well as tracking the department’s progress.

“We implemented a strategy, established mentorship programs and held regular transparency meetings,” he said. “These efforts sent a message: diversity isn’t optional. It’s essential.”

Faculty were encouraged to think about their own implicit bias, and hiring committees followed strategies, including creating evaluation rubrics.



“After implementing the application redaction strategy, it removed those implicit biases, and faculty members didn’t have to worry whether or not they were bringing bias into their hiring processes or classrooms,” said Dr. Booth.

The changes delivered benefits beyond numbers, they say.

Underrepresented graduate students reported a stronger sense of belonging and clearer career mentorship, and post-doctoral researchers from diverse backgrounds noted greater recognition and leadership opportunities.

“Seeing people who look like you in your superiors can transform your academic experience,” said Dr. Booth. “It’s no longer just theory: this is about real people feeling included and supported.”

Building inclusive science

The study concludes by calling on academic departments and funding agencies to embed inclusion into hiring and mentorship and to create cultures where equity is woven into every part of scientific life.

Dr. Booth says she hopes their experience encourages other institutions.

“If we can do this, so can others — and science is better for it.”

She also says you do not need to be in an equity-seeking group to take action.

“A common idea in science is that it’s not the seeking group to make the change, and that there’s nothing they can do to help,” Dr. Booth said. “But it’s not true, the progress is glacial without effort behind it.”

The team stresses that inclusion is not a one-time achievement, but an ongoing commitment.

“We’ve laid strong foundations,” said Dr. Christian. “Now we need to build on them, embedding equity in promotion, leadership and decision-making structures.”