Save the date

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial’s diverse research activities, and the people behind this work, is taking centre stage once again this fall.

The university’s fifth annual Research Week celebrations run Nov. 21–25.

Research Week is Memorial’s flagship research event.

President Vianne Timmons is encouraging researchers, staff, students, post-doctoral fellows and community partners to organize and host sessions, either individually or as a unit.

The goal is to celebrate and raise awareness of the university’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among the research community.

Organizers are inviting people to get creative and think of ways to get involved.

If the last four years are any indication, there will be plenty of interest and enthusiasm.

Previous celebrations have included everything from Facebook Live events, film screenings and book readings to networking sessions, guest lectures and open houses.

Spotlight on people

Since its launch in 2018, Research Week has adapted and grown, with the power of technology bringing the university community closer together via virtual and hybrid events, particularly during the disruptions over the past two years.

“Research Week is a unique chance for offices, units and teams to quite literally open their doors to other members of the university, as well as community partners,” said Dr. Tana Allen, acting vice-president (research).

“Behind every door is a story. Research Week provides the opportunity to celebrate these stories and spotlight the people who are leading and supporting our dynamic research activities. Together, we can showcase some of our unique partnerships and the impact Memorial is making here at home and beyond. Our research portfolio, for example, is exploring opportunities to enhance awareness of our own team, as well as the expertise and services we provide. I invite others to do the same.”

Future growth

Every day, on all of its campuses, and in every discipline, Memorial’s faculty, staff, post-doctoral fellows and students undertake innovative research to make our world a better place.

Dr. Allen says strengthening these research activities is central to the future growth of the university.

Over the past decade, Memorial has matured into a research-intensive institution to become one of Canada’s top 20 research universities.

Since the creation of the Office of the Vice-President (Research) 30 years ago, Memorial’s total research income has grown from approximately $30 million per year to more than $175 million.

That funding comes through competitive processes from the federal government, including the granting councils and the provincial government, as well as the industry and non-profit sectors.

With that support, Memorial’s faculty and students undertake pure and applied research and creative activity, generating new knowledge and scholarship across a wide array of disciplines.

Research Week is the prime opportunity to recognize that success.

Events calendar

Those who are organizing an event should send the title of the session, date, time, virtual log-in instructions or room/building location and a short description, here no later than Monday, Nov. 7, in order to have details added to an online events calendar.

Further information about Research Week will be added, so check back for updates.

#researchweek2022