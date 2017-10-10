Scientific spotlight

Research

By Jeff Green

Members of the university community are invited to learn more about some of the important health-related work being led by researchers and graduate students in this province.

The Translational and Personalized Medicine Initiative (TPMI) team is holding its third annual Scientific Day on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. in the main auditorium of the Health Sciences Centre. All are welcome to attend the presentations.

The event will highlight some of the new initiatives, ongoing research and student projects being led by TPMI, which was launched in 2014.

Among the topics researchers will provide updates on and lead discussions about include heart failure; stroke care; predictions of need for institutional long-term care care in the St. John’s area; access to colonoscopy; sudden cardiac death in Newfoundland and Labrador; and lower back pain.

Dr. Margaret Steele, dean, Faculty of Medicine, is scheduled to provide opening remarks, which will be followed by greetings from Nancy Mason MacLellan, manager, major initiatives, Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Faculty, staff, researchers and students are invited to attend sessions.

Graduate student-led

During a lunch break, there will be a poster presentation session featuring research led by graduate students.

To learn more about Scientific Day, please contact Jessica Murphy.

The event is supported by Quality of Care N.L./Choosing Wisely N.L.; Choosing Wisely Canada; the Newfoundland and Labrador SUpport for People and Patient-Oriented Research and Trials Unit (NL SUPPORT); and Memorial University.