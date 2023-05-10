 Go to page content

Seeking nominations

Applications due June 16 for Terra Nova Innovator Award

Research

May 10, 2023

By Jeff Green

Proposals are being accepted for a faculty award that provides critical financial support to early-career researchers.

Design featuring a grey background, yellow and grey light bulbs with the text Making an Impact. Applications due June 16 for Terra Nova Innovator Award. White Memorial and Suncor logos are included.

The Terra Nova Innovator Award (TNIA), which is valued at up to $50,000, recognizes emerging faculty members whose research is particularly innovative and whose specific proposal has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

The award’s terms of reference have been updated to indicate the renaming of the award opportunity as well as the need for candidates to complete a CV template. Those interested in applying can review the details here.

The award is supported through funding from Suncor on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

“Over the years, the Terra Nova Innovator Award has helped kick-start and advance promising research projects across the disciplines,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Through the continued support of Suncor and its partners, early-career faculty members get the opportunity to explore important issues and expand their research activities. I encourage researchers on all of our campuses to learn more about this honour and consider applying.”

Past recipients include researchers from the humanities and the social, natural and medical sciences.

June 16 deadline

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16. Researchers must submit proposals electronically to researchawards@mun.ca.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. Internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

More information about the award, including its terms of reference and important information for applicants, is available online.

The Terra Nova Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor and Memorial to enable exceptional emerging faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A closeup of a prosthetic hand with a yellow cord.

May 11, 2023

High risk, high reward

'Seeing' and 'feeling': controlling prosthetic hands with AI

The words "fall convocation: Memorial University to hold three ceremonies in St. JAn image of students in mortarboards while the sun streams in.

May 10, 2023

Ode at convocation

Memorial to consult about greater inclusion at convocation

An illustration of buildings on the green ground and signposts and dotted lines with Memorial University's Cross Campus Step Challenge over the blue sky with clouds.

May 10, 2023

Step it up

Join Memorial University’s second annual Cross-campus Step Challenge

May 9, 2023

Science Rendezvous

Family-friendly day of science discovery in Core Science Facility

Memorial student, Holly Star Tait, poses with colourful, wavy, artwork she created inside the Creations by Nations art gallery.

May 8, 2023

Artful connections

Student-run art gallery at Hatcher House bringing community together

May 5, 2023

Unified approach

Award-winning nursing researcher asks: 'Where does diabetes exist'?