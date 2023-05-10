Seeking nominations

Research

By Jeff Green

Proposals are being accepted for a faculty award that provides critical financial support to early-career researchers.

The Terra Nova Innovator Award (TNIA), which is valued at up to $50,000, recognizes emerging faculty members whose research is particularly innovative and whose specific proposal has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

The award’s terms of reference have been updated to indicate the renaming of the award opportunity as well as the need for candidates to complete a CV template. Those interested in applying can review the details here.

The award is supported through funding from Suncor on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

“Over the years, the Terra Nova Innovator Award has helped kick-start and advance promising research projects across the disciplines,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Through the continued support of Suncor and its partners, early-career faculty members get the opportunity to explore important issues and expand their research activities. I encourage researchers on all of our campuses to learn more about this honour and consider applying.”

Past recipients include researchers from the humanities and the social, natural and medical sciences.

June 16 deadline

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16. Researchers must submit proposals electronically to researchawards@mun.ca.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. Internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of applications.

More information about the award, including its terms of reference and important information for applicants, is available online.

The Terra Nova Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor and Memorial to enable exceptional emerging faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate.