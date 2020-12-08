Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial maintains its ranking as one of Canada’s top 50 research universities, moving up two spots on a national listing of leading post-secondary institutions.

Research Infosource released its yearly figures today, Dec. 8.

It ranks Memorial No. 18 among this country’s top research universities, with $160,636,000 in sponsored research income reported for fiscal year 2019, an increase of 37.5 per cent over fiscal year 2018.

In that year, sponsored research income was reported by Research Infosource as $116,796,000 and Memorial ranked No. 20.

This growth means Memorial is the leader among Atlantic Canadian universities.

Research Infosource ranks Memorial No. 2 in the country among universities with medical schools for university research income growth from fiscal year 2018-19.

“Congratulations to Memorial University – faculty, students, staff and administrators – for leading the Atlantic region.” — Ron Freedman

For university research income in fiscal year 2019, Memorial ranks No. 15 among Canadian universities with medical schools, up one spot from the previous year.

Enhancing global profile

“Being recognized as one of Canada’s top research universities speaks to the high quality of Memorial’s research activities and our incredible success rate in securing and leveraging funding from diverse sources,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“The latest Research Infosource data underscores ongoing efforts to intensify research activities across the disciplines at our institution. Increasing research funding allows our teams of researchers, graduate students and staff members to expand and continue their critical studies. This stellar performance also further enhances Memorial’s global profile as a leading-edge research university.”

Research Infosource’s data also highlights several other key areas of growth for Memorial.

It ranks Memorial No. 3 among Canada’s universities with medical schools for industry research income as a percentage of its total research income.

It notes that of Memorial’s $160,636,000 total research income for fiscal year 2019, 31.2 per cent came from industry investments.

This year, Research Infosource also published a spotlight on not-for-profit research income growth, highlighting the per cent change from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019.

It says among Canada’s medical universities, Memorial ranks No. 3 with a 28.9 per cent increase.

‘Outstanding year’

“Congratulations to Memorial University – faculty, students, staff and administrators – for leading the Atlantic region and moving up two spots in the national ranking. An outstanding year, indeed,” Ron Freedman, CEO, Research Infosource, told the Gazette.

In a news release, Research Infosource noted that “eight Atlantic universities on Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities list . . . posted combined research income $408.9 million in fiscal 2019, with growth of 19.7 per cent, far surpassing the national increase of 5.7 per cent.”

