Study of aging

Provincial aging centre funding multiple research projects

Research

July 8, 2019

By Melanie Callahan

The funding of seven provincial projects is helping to advance several areas of aging research.

From left are Dr. Veronica Hutchings, Dr. Ben Zendel, Dr. Karen Doody, Dr. Kelly Vodden and Dr. Stephen Bornstein.
Photo: Lori Lee PIke

The Aging Research Centre–Newfoundland and Labrador (ARC-NL), a new Memorial University research centre for the study of aging, opened at Grenfell Campus last December.

ARC–NL recently held its first call for proposals and is awarding more than $68,000 in research dollars, providing funding to seven different Memorial University principal investigators.

“I am delighted that ARC–NL is awarding its first round of research funding,” said Lisa Dempster, minister, Children, Seniors and Social Development.

“The breadth of these research projects holds much potential for informing policy and program development, thereby improving the health and well-being of older adults in our province.”

Successful projects

The successful projects and investigators are as follows:

  • Karen Parsons, Improving Awareness and Access to Services for Seniors with Early Dementia
  • Kelly Warren, Understanding Barriers to Reporting and Facilitating Disclosure of Maltreatment of Older Adults
  • Sukhinder Cheema, Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Maintaining Brain Health from Birth through Aging
  • Gerald Mugford, Evaluating the Association with Benzodiazepine Use and Adverse Outcomes in Seniors
  • Roberta DiDonato, Evaluating Pain Intensity Levels during Post-operative Care in Seniors; Michael Grant, Vaccination to Reduce Age-related Mortality
  • Roza Tchoukaleyska, Tourism Planning for Older Tourists: Infrastructure Provisions, Economic Development and Gros Morne Tourism

“We could not be happier with the quality of the applications received,” said Dr. Veronica Hutchings, director of ARC-NL.

“I am really looking forward to seeing how each of the successful research projects will benefit the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, which could not be possible without the support of the Department of Children, Seniors, and Social Development. We are also thrilled to have the support of the Harris Centre who will co-fund two of these projects through their Population Project.”

The projects are expected to last a duration of 15 months, and all researchers are expected to come together next spring at a conference to share their findings.

Melanie Callahan is a communications advisor with Grenfell Campus. She can be reached at mcallahan@grenfell.mun.ca.

Topics

