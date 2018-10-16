Supporting big ideas

Research

By Jeff Green

Applications are being accepted for a lucrative research award for early-career researchers.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award is valued at up to $50,000. It recognizes and supports outstanding faculty members whose research is particularly innovative and whose specific proposal has real potential to make a significant impact on society.

The award is supported through funding from Suncor Energy, on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19.

‘High-quality research’

“Memorial is home to talented young faculty members who are the rising stars of their generation and are demonstrating strong leadership in their respective fields,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Through a longstanding relationship with Suncor Energy, the Terra Nova Young Innovator Award recognizes and supports these faculty members, allowing them to further their high-quality research. I thank Suncor for its ongoing commitment to Memorial, and encourage applications from across the disciplines for this significant award.”

Nov. 19 deadline

Applications should be submitted electronically to Tina Winsor or delivered to room IIC-1001.

More information about the award, including its criteria and Terms of Reference, is available online.

The Terra Nova Young Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Awards and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor Energy Inc. and Memorial to enable exceptional young faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to be creative in the way they investigate important research issues.