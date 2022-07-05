Research

By Pamela Gill

The Research and Graduate Studies Department at Grenfell Campus has released its first Agriculture and Food Research Report.

Agricultural sustainability has been a topic of interest in the province recently. Grenfell Campus’ continues to contribute to transforming our horizons with cutting edge and internationally recognized research, as well as degree programs targeted directly at agricultural production and food security.

In The Way Forward, the province’s Agriculture Sector Workplan states that government is aiming to double Newfoundland and Labrador’s food self-sufficiency to at least 20 per cent by the end of 2022.

“Deeply committed to the sustainability and thriving communities across this province, this report details some of the ways we are transforming our horizons together,” said Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president, Grenfell Campus.

“We will continue to build upon Grenfell Campus’ vibrant culture of creativity and innovation and continue to foster research excellence and scholarly collaborations to create, share and apply knowledge to build a better future for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

To help achieve the province’s food self-sufficiency goals, Grenfell Campus, Memorial University, is collaborating with industry, federal and provincial government departments, NGOs, organizations, farming communities and funding agencies to remove the barriers currently facing agriculture sector growth.

“Our research expertise is diverse: soil, plant and water relationships; cropping systems; greenhouse gas mitigation and adaptation strategies; functional foods; hydrological modelling; high value vegetable production in hydroponics; soil fertility, soil health and nutrient cycling; and integrated nutrient management,” said Dr. Mumtaz Cheema, associate vice-president, Research and Graduate Studies.

Grenfell will support the province’s goals through capacity building, new graduate programs at the master’s and PhD levels, entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as education and training.

The report can be viewed here. To learn more about research at Grenfell, visit poweredbygrenfell.com.