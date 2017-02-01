Supporting researchers

Research

By Moira Baird

Memorial wants to improve its research data management services with a little help from the university community.

The first step in making improvements is finding out how researchers at all campuses currently manage, store and distribute their data.

Short survey

The offices of the Vice-President (Research) and Chief Information Officer are teaming up to encourage the university community — faculty, students, staff and researchers — to participate in a short, online survey that takes a few minutes to complete. All responses will remain anonymous.

“Through our Strategic Research Intensity Plan, Memorial is committed to strengthening all aspects of research throughout the university, including services to researchers,” said Dr. Ray Gosine, vice-president (research) pro tempore.

“We’re encouraging all members of the university community to complete the survey which will provide us with a better understanding of current practices and guide Memorial’s efforts to improve its data management services for researchers.”

‘Very important part’

The survey consists of five multiple-choice questions, such as the format in which a majority of research data is stored and the types of research data typically stored once a study has been published.

“Research data is a very important part of the mandate of Memorial University. I’m really pleased to be co-sponsoring this survey with the vice-president (research),” said Shelley Smith, chief information officer.

“Through the survey, it is my hope that my office will be able to participate in planning for the research data management, storage and distribution requirements of Memorial researchers.”

Working group

The survey was developed by a working group consisting of members from CREAIT, CRC and CFI Services, a unit within the Office of the Vice-President (Research) portfolio; ACEnet; Memorial Libraries; the Office of the Chief Information Officer; and the Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning.

Additional information about the survey is available online.