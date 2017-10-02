Research

If you are a woman who is considering having, or continuing to have, routine mammography screening, there is some information you need to know.

So says Dr. Anne Kearney, associate professor, School of Nursing, at Memorial in a recent article in The Conversation.

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views where a team of professional editors work with experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. You can read Dr. Kearney’s article on The Conversation here.

The Conversation started in Melbourne, Australia; the Canadian newsroom launched in June 2017 and is based in Toronto, Ont., with editors in Vancouver, B.C.

The Conversation is a free resource: free to read and free to share or republish under Creative Commons and by following their guidelines.