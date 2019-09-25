 Go to page content

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Celebrate ideas and innovation during Research Week 2019

Research

Sept. 25, 2019

By Jeff Green

Memorial’s vice-president (research) is encouraging all members of the university community to get involved and help plan events for Research Week 2019, taking place Nov. 12-18.

The more participation across the disciplines on each of Memorial’s campuses the better, says Dr. Neil Bose.

“There is a rich depth and breadth of research expertise here at our university,” he said. “Through events such as Research Week, I hope we can all learn more about some of the innovative and important research taking place right here at Memorial.”

‘Educate and inspire’

There were nearly 30 events during the inaugural celebration in 2018. Dr. Bose would like to see that number grow.

“Last year we highlighted some of our incredibly talented researchers and their valuable work and that was just the tip of the iceberg,” he noted.

Dr. Neil Bose hopes university community will help celebrate Memorial's "diverse research accomplishments."

“There is so much happening here at Memorial. In every department, school and faculty, researchers are leading critical studies that will educate and inspire us all. I hope members of our university community will join us again this year in celebrating our diverse research accomplishments.”

There are a variety of activities faculty, staff and students can consider, says Dr. Bose. That list includes activities such as guest lectures; open houses; lunch and learns; student poster presentations; networking events; book readings; Facebook live conversations, plus lots of others in between.

Those who organize an event should send the title of their session, date, time and location, as well as a short description, to vprfeedback@mun.ca. Please send those details no later than Nov. 1 so the information can be added to an online event calendar on the Research Week website.

Jeff Green is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Sept. 24, 2019

Mentoring youth

Cape Breton University, Grenfell Campus, sign Indigenous business MOU

Sept. 24, 2019

Uncovering the past

British woman makes genealogical discovery in local archives

Sept. 23, 2019

Dean’s awards

Students, staff and faculty honoured at Faculty of Science awards

Sept. 23, 2019

Op-ed: Jenne Nolan, Dr. Sobia Shaheen Shaikh and Dr. Jennifer Selby

Can faculty at Memorial create meaningful social change in N.L.? Should they?

Sept. 20, 2019

A healthy interest

How community engagement at NLCAHR builds research potential

Sept. 19, 2019

‘Adjacent possible’

Live-data driven art at Emera Innovation Exchange produces visual lullaby