Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial’s vice-president (research) is encouraging all members of the university community to get involved and help plan events for Research Week 2019, taking place Nov. 12-18.

The more participation across the disciplines on each of Memorial’s campuses the better, says Dr. Neil Bose.

“There is a rich depth and breadth of research expertise here at our university,” he said. “Through events such as Research Week, I hope we can all learn more about some of the innovative and important research taking place right here at Memorial.”

‘Educate and inspire’

There were nearly 30 events during the inaugural celebration in 2018. Dr. Bose would like to see that number grow.

“Last year we highlighted some of our incredibly talented researchers and their valuable work and that was just the tip of the iceberg,” he noted.

“There is so much happening here at Memorial. In every department, school and faculty, researchers are leading critical studies that will educate and inspire us all. I hope members of our university community will join us again this year in celebrating our diverse research accomplishments.”

There are a variety of activities faculty, staff and students can consider, says Dr. Bose. That list includes activities such as guest lectures; open houses; lunch and learns; student poster presentations; networking events; book readings; Facebook live conversations, plus lots of others in between.

Those who organize an event should send the title of their session, date, time and location, as well as a short description, to vprfeedback@mun.ca. Please send those details no later than Nov. 1 so the information can be added to an online event calendar on the Research Week website.