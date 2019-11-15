Top communicators

 Go to page content

Federally funded contest looking for best student storytellers at Memorial

Research

Nov. 15, 2019

By Jeff Green

Are you a Memorial student who is up for a challenge?

SSHRC is looking for the best student storytellers at Memorial.
SSHRC is looking for the best student storytellers at Memorial.
Photo: Submitted

Then get creative and tell a compelling story in three minutes or 300 words as part of a national contest looking for Canada’s top research communicators.

The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) has launched its eighth annual Storytellers contest, which is open to graduate and undergraduate students.

Top prizes

There are top prizes up for grabs: a jury will select 25 finalists to each receive a $3,000 cash prize and specialized training in research communications.

At the 2020 Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences, a second jury will select the final five winners, who will receive an expense-paid trip for their presentations to be featured at the prestigious SSHRC Impact Awards.

This year’s contest closes on Jan. 28, 2020.

Tips and inspiration

Those entering the contest must make a strong case for a SSHRC-funded research project based at Memorial – their own or their professor’s.

They must also demonstrate to Canadians how social sciences and humanities research is affecting our lives, our world and our future for the better.

Students should use their originality to shine the spotlight on their chosen research project.

Those looking for hints can check out a variety of tips posted to SSHRC’s website, or view SSHRC’s YouTube channel for previous years’ entries or a storytellers gallery.

To learn more about this year’s challenge, follow SSHRC’s Twitter feed and #SSHRCStorytellers and visit the SSHRC website. Do you have a specific question? Send SSHRC an email.

Jeff Green is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

