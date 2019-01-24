Tweet to win

fbpx Go to page content

National contest highlights impact of CFI research projects

Research

Jan. 24, 2019

By Jeff Green

The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) wants Memorial students and post-doctoral scholars to take to Twitter to show off their research.

The national organization has launched its #IAmInnovation contest, which aims to showcase the vital research taking place in CFI-funded labs with CFI-funded equipment. The contest is open to undergraduates, master’s students, PhDs and post-doctoral fellows.

Organizers say they want participants to demonstrate how working in state-of-the-art facilities with cutting-edge equipment has supported their research allowing them to make a difference.

To enter, participants must tweet an image or video, tagging @InnovationCA and including the hashtags #IAmInnovation and #Contest to their submissions.

Eligibility, criteria and other details are available online.

Prizes up for grabs

According to the CFI, three primary prize winners will each receive an all-expenses paid, round trip from within Canada to Ottawa, two-nights’ hotel accommodation and a professional communications skills workshop tailored to researchers, by the end of May. They’ll also have the opportunity to take over the CFI’s Twitter account.

The Canada Foundation for Innovation has launched its #IAmInnovation contest.

Two secondary cash prizes of $500 and $250 will be awarded for the most popular tweets, defined as Submissions that receive the first- and second-highest number of retweets.

Get inspired

Last year, several Memorial entries were submitted. You can get your own inspiration by viewing them here.

The #IAmInnovation contest runs until March 8.

Jeff Green is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

