Vice-president (research) reappointed

Research

Memorial University’s Board of Regents has approved the reappointment of Dr. Neil Bose as vice-president (research), effective Nov. 1, 2022.

Dr. Bose was first appointed as vice-president (research) on Nov. 1, 2017. In fall 2021, Dr. Bose indicated his willingness to be renewed, and in accordance with university procedures, a review of his performance was initiated.

A review committee chaired by the president and comprised of students, faculty and staff completed a review of Dr. Bose’s performance as vice-president (research). The committee recommended the renewal of Dr. Bose’s contract for a two-year term with a provision that this renewal may be extended to a further three years (for a total of five years) following another review prior to the end of the two-year extension.

The president accepted the recommendation of the committee and the Board of Regents approved the reappointment on July 7, 2022.

“Memorial has matured into a research-intensive post-secondary institution as one of Canada’s top 20 research universities,” said Dr. Bose.

“Along with learning and teaching, and public engagement, research is critical in building our international reputation. Memorial has seen the highest level of research outputs and the highest influx of research dollars to the institution in its 100-year history, and I am honoured to continue in the role of vice-president (research) and support this continued success.”

“I would like to thank the review committee for its diligence and commitment to this process and to Dr. Bose for accepting the offer of renewal,” said. Dr. Vianne Timmons, president and vice-chancellor.

For more information about research at Memorial visit www.mun.ca/research.