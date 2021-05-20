 Go to page content

Virtual recap

CIHR town hall video now available

Research

May 20, 2021

By Jeff Green

On Tuesday, May 18, Memorial President Vianne Timmons co-hosted a town hall with Dr. Michael Strong, president of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

The video of the session is available below.

Dr. Strong virtually met with members of the Memorial research community and provided updates from CIHR, including its 2021-31 strategic plan.

Topics discussed included support for researchers; interdisciplinarity training; funding for MD and PhD students; and research partnerships.

In total, 60 people attended the session.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

