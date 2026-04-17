What the sea has to say

Research

By Jackey Locke

A Memorial PhD graduate is reshaping how sound speed profiles are measured, helping those who work on and under the water make faster, safer and more accurate decisions.

A sound speed profile shows the speed of sound in water at different vertical levels.

Dr. Seyed Mohammad Reza Mousavi has designed a compact sonar system that people like oceanographers, environmental researchers, offshore energy operators and marine engineers can use to measure sound speed profiles without lowering instruments deep into the water.

“Sound is the primary way we sense and communicate underwater,” he said. “If the sound speed profile is not accurate, sonar images become distorted and acoustic communication becomes unreliable.”

Reduced vessel fuel consumption

Dr. Mousavi, who is originally from Shiraz, Iran, came to Memorial for its reputation in ocean sciences and acoustics and the opportunity to blend theoretical learning with applied fieldwork.

He completed his graduate research under the supervision of Dr. Leonard Zedel, a professor and department head in the Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography at Memorial University’s Faculty of Science.

“Sound is the primary way we sense and communicate underwater.” — Dr. Seyed Mohammad Reza Mousavi

Dr. Mousavi says sound behaves differently in water depending on temperature, pressure and salinity, and that traditional methods of measuring those changes are time-consuming, expensive and sometimes impractical.

His research offers a new approach: sending short, acoustic pulses into the water and analyzing echoes reflected by natural “scatterers” in the ocean, such as fish, plankton and particles, to determine how sound speed changes in differing depths.

The method allows for remote, continuous and more convenient ways to measure sound.

Reducing even a few minutes of vessel operation can lower fuel consumption — cutting emissions and delivering immediate environmental benefits, plus substantial cost reductions.

Having the National Research Council Canada’s towing tank on campus provided an “exceptional” facility for controlled testing and early prototype development, he says.

“Access to The Launch in Holyrood — the Marine Institute’s state-of-the-art living lab — is equally important, providing direct access to the ocean, vessels and a range of water depths,” Dr. Mousavi said. “This allows us to validate our system in real-world conditions.”

The project recently received support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), through its Idea to Innovation (I2I) Phase One Program, which helps advance promising technologies toward commercialization.

Earlier support from Springboard Atlantic and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency helped the team protect their intellectual property and move the technology closer to market.

That entrepreneurial pathway has led to the creation of Atlantic Echo Solutions, Drs. Zedel and Mousavi’s startup aimed at bringing the technology to market and bridging the gap between university research and real-world impact.

Dr. Mousavi hopes that Atlantic Echo Solutions can become a company where research, innovation and practical engineering come together to not only deliver commercially successful products but also create technologies that genuinely address critical needs in ocean sensing and operations.

“His technical engineering perspective complements my experience in physical oceanography.” — Dr. Leonard Zedel

He credits Dr. Zedel for having a positive influence on his journey.

“His original idea of remotely measuring the ocean sound speed profile fundamentally changed how I think about research problems,” said Dr. Mousavi. “That concept was the foundation of the work we are pursuing today.”

Dr. Zedel agrees.

“Working with Mohammad has been very powerful because his technical engineering perspective complements my experience in physical oceanography,” he said. “This makes for a strong, balanced partnership.”

Supporting the journey

Support from Memorial’s Research Innovation Office (RIO) has been instrumental in advancing the project from research to real-world application with dedicated guidance from intellectual property advisor Dr. Dion Hicks.

Dr. Mousavi says the unit has supported his and Dr. Zedel’s work from the very beginning, guiding the researchers through the patenting process, helping them understand how to protect their innovation and providing valuable advice on commercialization.

“They also helped us identify and access funding opportunities to support both Canadian and U.S. patent filings, as well as early proof-of-concept development,” he said. “Dr. Hicks, in particular, has played a direct and important role in moving the intellectual property side of the project forward, helping us make steady progress in protecting and advancing the technology.”

RIO supports researchers through industrial partnerships, technology transfer and commercialization, helping turn ideas into practical solutions.

For Dr. Hicks, early support is critical.

“RIO provides access to funding opportunities through Springboard Atlantic and NSERC’s Idea to Innovation program,” he said. “This helps researchers advance their work, safeguard key innovations and prepare for industry engagement.”

Research and innovation at Memorial

Memorial is one of 19 universities and colleges that make up Springboard Atlantic, the commercialization network that drives academic and industry collaboration in Atlantic Canada. RIO is also supported in part by the Government of Canada’s Research Support Fund.

Learn more about research and innovation at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-2028 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.