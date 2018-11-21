What’s your story?

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial students with a way with words are encouraged to get creative and take part in a national contest with big prizes up for grabs.

The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) has launched its seventh annual Storytellers Contest, challenging post-secondary students to show Canadians how social sciences and humanities research affects our lives, world and future prosperity.

Getting involved

The contest is open to undergraduate and graduate students.

Participants have to tell a story in three minutes or 300 words about a SSHRC-funded project happening at Memorial.

Contestants are encouraged to use video, podcasts or infographics to help grab the attention of judges.

SSHRC has assembled a list of tips for those considering entering the contest.

Big prizes

An expert panel of communications professionals will pick the 25 best entries.

Those students will each receive a cash prize of $3,000, a spot in SSHRC’s exclusive research communications master class at Congress 2019 (registration and three nights’ accommodation included), national promotion of their project and the chance to present their work at the Storytellers Showcase.

At the Storytellers Showcase, which takes place during Congress 2019, the top 25 will deliver their presentations in front of a live audience. The final five storytellers will then present at the prestigious 2019 SSHRC Impact Awards ceremony.

This year’s contest closes on Jan. 31, 2019.

To learn more about this year’s challenge, follow SSHRC’s Twitter feed and #SSHRCStorytellers and visit the SSHRC website.

Students can also view previous years’ entries and finalist presentations on the SSHRC YouTube channel.