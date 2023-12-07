Winner’s circle

Research

By Jeff Green

Onward and upward.

Memorial University continues to rise in the latest national Research Infosource rankings released Dec. 7.

Top tier

Among Canadian universities with medical schools, Memorial lands in first place a total of three times as part of a five-year spotlight focused on university research partnerships and collaborations.

Research Infosource says Memorial led the country when it came to corporate research income growth from fiscal year 2018 to 2022, with a 52.9 per cent increase.

Corporate research income refers to the funding that Memorial researchers receive from industry and the private sector to support their research programs.

Memorial was also named No. 1 in the country for cross-sector collaboration publications growth from 2017-21, with an increase of 71.6 per cent. Research Infosource says that category captures domestic collaboration among researchers.

Finally, Memorial secured the top spot when it came to international collaboration publications growth from 2017-21, rising 76.5 per cent.

Top 20

In Research Infosource’s annual roundup of the top research-intensive universities in Canada, Memorial moves up a notch to No. 17, with $175,792,000 in university-sponsored research income reported for fiscal year 2021-22.

That is a slight decrease of 0.2 per cent from fiscal year 2020-21, when Research Infosource says Memorial’s sponsored research income was $176,069,000 and the university ranked No. 18 in the country.

This year’s placement means Memorial maintains its position as one of Canada’s top 20 research universities for the thirteenth year in a row.

Also, for the second time Memorial received its highest ranking. It also placed No. 17 in 2014.

University of choice

“We are incredibly pleased to once again be named as a top Canadian research and innovation leader,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “These latest rankings underscore Memorial’s commitment to truly leading-edge research. Together with our diverse partners, including industry collaborators, our researchers are taking a critical look at our world and accelerating research ideas.”

Dr. Allen says rankings such as those published by Research Infosource elevate Memorial’s profile nationally and internationally as a top research institution.

“There is a sense of pride attached to positive rankings, which also help attract and retain the best and brightest students, faculty and staff to Newfoundland and Labrador who enrich our community with their talents and expertise.”

‘Substantial growth’

“Fiscal 2022 was a good year for Memorial,” said Ron Freedman, CEO, Research Infosource Inc.

“The university improved its overall ranking one spot to seventeenth place in the Top 50 and demonstrated substantial growth in key areas.”

Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities is published in conjunction with Canada’s Innovation Leaders 2023. The complete Top 50 ranking and analysis, plus additional rankings, editorial content and more, is available online.

With more than 300 program options, Memorial is one of Atlantic Canada’s largest universities, offering degree programs at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels.