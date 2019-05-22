Academic celebration

An annual rite of passage, Memorial’s spring convocation will see more than 2,700 degrees, including more than 600 graduate degrees, awarded.
Convocation took place at the Corner Brook Civic Centre on May 16; nine sessions will go ahead at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 28-31.
President Gary Kachanoski will address all sessions of convocation and will be joined by other members of Memorial’s senior administration who will speak at various ceremonies.
For further information about convocation, please visit the convocation website.
Ceremonies will be broadcast live online at www.mun.ca during each session of convocation. Webcasts will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honoraries
While spring convocation highlights Memorial’s newest graduates, it is also an opportunity to recognize leading cultural, academic and social leaders with the awarding of eight honorary degrees.
An honorary doctor of laws degree was conferred upon performer and cultural leader Shirley Montague and upon community doctor and community activist Dr. Ian Simpson during the May 16 session of convocation in Corner Brook.
At the St. John’s sessions of convocation, honorary degrees will be awarded to former Newfoundland and Labrador lieutenant-governor Frank Fagan; philanthropist Elaine Dobbin; Dr. Norman Campbell, a champion of the prevention and control of hypertension; and the entertainers Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson, also known as Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
Spring 2019 convocation schedule
Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
Elaine Dobbin, doctor of laws honoris causa
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts (surnames A-P)
International bachelor of arts (honours)
Master of arts
Master of philosophy
Master of gender studies
Tuesday, May 28, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of arts (surnames Q-Z)
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of environmental sustainability
Master of science
Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of science
Master of applied statistics
Master of applied science
Wednesday, May 29, at 3 p.m.
Frank Fagan, doctor of laws honoris causa
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)(honours)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours)
Bachelor of Business Administration
International Bachelor of Business Administration
Wednesday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Bachelor of physical education (honours)
Bachelor of physical education
Bachelor of physical education (co-operative)
Bachelor of recreation (honours)
Bachelor of recreation
Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)(honours)
Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology
Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative) (honours)
Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative)
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of technology
Master of physical education
Master of business administration
Master of environmental science
Master of marine studies
Master of employment relations
Master of science (kinesiology)
Master of maritime management
Master of technology management
Master of science in management
Master of science in fisheries science
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology
Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
Dr. Norman Campbell, doctor of science honoris causa
Bachelor of social work
Bachelor of science (pharmacy)
Doctor of medicine
Master of social work
Master of science (pharmacy)
Master of science (medicine)
Master of public health
Master of health ethics
Thursday, May 30, at 3 p.m.
Bachelor of engineering
Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m.
Bachelor of nursing
Master of engineering
Master of nursing
Friday, May 31, at 3 p.m.
Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Raymond Johnson, doctor of letters honoris causa
Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of arts (education)
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of music (honours)
Bachelor of music
Master of education
Master of music
Master of arts and education (education and francophone literature and culture)