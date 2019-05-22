Academic celebration

Student Life

By Memorial University

An annual rite of passage, Memorial’s spring convocation will see more than 2,700 degrees, including more than 600 graduate degrees, awarded.

Convocation took place at the Corner Brook Civic Centre on May 16; nine sessions will go ahead at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 28-31.

President Gary Kachanoski will address all sessions of convocation and will be joined by other members of Memorial’s senior administration who will speak at various ceremonies.

For further information about convocation, please visit the convocation website.

Ceremonies will be broadcast live online at www.mun.ca during each session of convocation. Webcasts will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honoraries

While spring convocation highlights Memorial’s newest graduates, it is also an opportunity to recognize leading cultural, academic and social leaders with the awarding of eight honorary degrees.

An honorary doctor of laws degree was conferred upon performer and cultural leader Shirley Montague and upon community doctor and community activist Dr. Ian Simpson during the May 16 session of convocation in Corner Brook.

At the St. John’s sessions of convocation, honorary degrees will be awarded to former Newfoundland and Labrador lieutenant-governor Frank Fagan; philanthropist Elaine Dobbin; Dr. Norman Campbell, a champion of the prevention and control of hypertension; and the entertainers Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson, also known as Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Spring 2019 convocation schedule

Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

Elaine Dobbin, doctor of laws honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts (surnames A-P)

International bachelor of arts (honours)

Master of arts

Master of philosophy

Master of gender studies

Tuesday, May 28, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of arts (surnames Q-Z)

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of environmental sustainability

Master of science

Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of science

Master of applied statistics

Master of applied science

Wednesday, May 29, at 3 p.m.

Frank Fagan, doctor of laws honoris causa

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)(honours)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours)

Bachelor of Business Administration

International Bachelor of Business Administration

Wednesday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Bachelor of physical education (honours)

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of physical education (co-operative)

Bachelor of recreation (honours)

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)(honours)

Bachelor of recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative) (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative)

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of technology

Master of physical education

Master of business administration

Master of environmental science

Master of marine studies

Master of employment relations

Master of science (kinesiology)

Master of maritime management

Master of technology management

Master of science in management

Master of science in fisheries science

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m.

Dr. Norman Campbell, doctor of science honoris causa

Bachelor of social work

Bachelor of science (pharmacy)

Doctor of medicine

Master of social work

Master of science (pharmacy)

Master of science (medicine)

Master of public health

Master of health ethics

Thursday, May 30, at 3 p.m.

Bachelor of engineering

Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m.

Bachelor of nursing

Master of engineering

Master of nursing

Friday, May 31, at 3 p.m.

Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Raymond Johnson, doctor of letters honoris causa

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of arts (education)

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Master of education

Master of music

Master of arts and education (education and francophone literature and culture)