Academic highlight

By Memorial University

More than 800 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.

Four sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 21, and Friday, Oct. 22.

Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.

To meet Public Health’s NLVaxPass COVID-19 passport screening requirements, graduating students and their guests attending convocation ceremonies will be required to demonstrate proof of double vaccination or an approved exemption in order to gain entry to the auditorium. More information can be found on the convocation website.

The full convocation schedule can be found below.

Honorary degree recipients

Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University is presenting three exceptional people with degrees honoris causa at fall ceremonies.

The university will confer honorary degrees upon mental health administration leader Louise Bradley, family physician and Newfoundland Swilers Rugby Club founder Dr. Noel Browne, and musician and music teacher Kelly Russell.

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Professor emerita

In addition, a distinguished retired faculty member who was recently accorded the title professor emerita by the university’s Senate will also be recognized at convocation.

Dr. Andrea Rose, Faculty of Education, will be presented to convocation in the Friday afternoon session.

The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.

For further information about convocation 2021, including modifications to the ceremonies and related services due to COVID-19 and those receiving special honours, please visit here.

The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Fall convocation schedule

Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

Dr. Noel Browne, doctor of laws

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts

Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)

International bachelor of arts

Bachelor of science (honours)

Bachelor of science

Bachelor of social work

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of recreation

Master of arts

Master of fine arts

Master of human kinetics and recreation

Master of philosophy

Master of physical education

Master of social work

Master of applied statistics

Thursday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

Louise Bradley, doctor of laws

Bachelor of engineering

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)(honours)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

International bachelor of business administration

Master of science

Master of engineering

Master of business administration

Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship

Master of science in management

Master of environmental science

Master of marine studies

Master of maritime management

Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m.

Kelly Russell, doctor of letters

Bachelor of music

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Bachelor of maritime studies

Bachelor of environment and sustainability

Bachelor of technology

Master of health ethics

Master of music

Master of applied science

Master of employment relations

Master of technology management

Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences

Master of applied psychological science

Master of science in fisheries science

Friday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m.

Dr. Andrea Rose, professor emerita

Bachelor of science in pharmacy

Doctor of pharmacy

Master of nursing

Master of education

Master of science in medicine

Master of science in kinesiology

Master of public health

Master of gender studies

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology