Academic highlight

More than 800 degrees will be awarded to graduating Memorial University students during fall convocation.
Four sessions will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 21, and Friday, Oct. 22.
Live webcasts of each convocation session will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session on Memorial’s main page.
To meet Public Health’s NLVaxPass COVID-19 passport screening requirements, graduating students and their guests attending convocation ceremonies will be required to demonstrate proof of double vaccination or an approved exemption in order to gain entry to the auditorium. More information can be found on the convocation website.
The full convocation schedule can be found below.
Honorary degree recipients
Along with the newest cohort of fall graduates crossing the stage, Memorial University is presenting three exceptional people with degrees honoris causa at fall ceremonies.
The university will confer honorary degrees upon mental health administration leader Louise Bradley, family physician and Newfoundland Swilers Rugby Club founder Dr. Noel Browne, and musician and music teacher Kelly Russell.
Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.
Professor emerita
In addition, a distinguished retired faculty member who was recently accorded the title professor emerita by the university’s Senate will also be recognized at convocation.
Dr. Andrea Rose, Faculty of Education, will be presented to convocation in the Friday afternoon session.
The distinction professor emeritus/emerita is open only to retired members of the faculty. To be eligible, a person must have served at least 10 years as a regular full-time faculty member at Memorial and must have held the rank of professor upon retirement. The prime criteria for nomination are sustained, outstanding scholarly work and/or service to the university.
For further information about convocation 2021, including modifications to the ceremonies and related services due to COVID-19 and those receiving special honours, please visit here.
The broadcast will be available for viewing during each convocation session and archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.
Fall convocation schedule
Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
Dr. Noel Browne, doctor of laws
Bachelor of arts (honours)
Bachelor of arts
Bachelor of fine arts (visual arts)
International bachelor of arts
Bachelor of science (honours)
Bachelor of science
Bachelor of social work
Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)
Bachelor of recreation
Master of arts
Master of fine arts
Master of human kinetics and recreation
Master of philosophy
Master of physical education
Master of social work
Master of applied statistics
Thursday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.
Louise Bradley, doctor of laws
Bachelor of engineering
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)(honours)
Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)
Bachelor of business administration (honours)
Bachelor of business administration
International bachelor of business administration
Master of science
Master of engineering
Master of business administration
Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship
Master of science in management
Master of environmental science
Master of marine studies
Master of maritime management
Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m.
Kelly Russell, doctor of letters
Bachelor of music
Bachelor of music education
Bachelor of special education
Bachelor of education (post-secondary)
Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)
Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)
Bachelor of maritime studies
Bachelor of environment and sustainability
Bachelor of technology
Master of health ethics
Master of music
Master of applied science
Master of employment relations
Master of technology management
Master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences
Master of applied psychological science
Master of science in fisheries science
Friday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m.
Dr. Andrea Rose, professor emerita
Bachelor of science in pharmacy
Doctor of pharmacy
Master of nursing
Master of education
Master of science in medicine
Master of science in kinesiology
Master of public health
Master of gender studies
Doctor of philosophy
Doctor of psychology