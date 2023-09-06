 Go to page content

Academic matriculation

In photos: formal ceremony serves as bookend to convocation

Student Life

Sept. 6, 2023

By Mandy Cook

It’s official.

First-year students at Memorial marked the beginning of their university journeys on Sept. 5.

Academic matriculation is a formal welcome to Memorial, a bookend of sorts to convocation.

Photos of yesterday’s event at the Field House on the St. John’s campus follow below.

By the looks of things, it’s going to be a great year!

1/ Bring it on!

The award-winning Memorial cheerleading team brought lots of pep as new students arrived at the Field House.

Photo: Kristine Breen

2/ Sammy the Sea-Hawk

Memorial's mascot shook his tail feathers throughout the event.

Photo: Kristine Breen

3/ Field House fun

First-year students gather for the ceremony.

Photo: Kristine Breen

4/ Hands up!

Sammy warms up the crowd.

Photo: Kristine Breen

5/ The journey begins

The students get ready for the formal aspect of matriculation: the academic procession.

Photo: Kristine Breen

6/ Welcoming words

A student speaker takes to the podium while members of the academic procession look on.

Photo: Kristine Breen

7/ Memorial's chancellor

Chancellor Earl Ludlow marks the start of the students' post-secondary journeys, as he will at convocation when they complete their degree programs. Provost and Vice-president (Academic) Dr. Jennifer Lokash, second from right, told the students that their voices are "one of your most powerful tools to share your unique self and perspective with others to create the just and equitable world you want to live in."

Photo: Kristine Breen

Mandy Cook is the news editor with Marketing & Communications. She can be reached at mandyc@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

An iceberg in a calm sea with a cloudless sky.

Sept. 7, 2023

Summer at sea

MI researchers, students partner with DFO to monitor marine conservation areas

Dr. Jennifer Lokash, a white woman in her late 40s, wears glasses and a blue blazer and light blue shirt while smiling. The background is out of focus.

Sept. 6, 2023

Welcome!

A message to students from Memorial’s provost and vice-president (academic)

A photo collage of diamond shapes, some are solid green and some are of people with a black background. Two white women, one white man and one Black man are in the collage.

Sept. 5, 2023

Fantastic four

Researchers earn top honours from Royal Society of Canada

A brown woman in her early 20s stands in front of a grey wall with the words "Memorial University" in white letters on it.

Sept. 5, 2023

A sense of belonging

National awards celebrate Memorial student leader, orientation program

Faculty, staff and retirees fill Hunter Square

Aug. 30, 2023

Summer’s end

Faculty, staff and retirees gather for annual barbecue

A stylized multi-directional signpost in blue, green and pink against a mustard-y yellow backdrop.

Aug. 30, 2023

Building bridges

Community Hubs Program to officially launch on Sept. 8